Coronavirus has infected over 2.4 million people and killed more than 165,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 20:

A Spanish flag hangs from a balcony during the lockdown following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Ronda, southern Spain, April 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, April 20:

Spain's confirms coronavirus cases surpass 200,000

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data.

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before, the ministry said

Philippines records 19 new deaths, 200 more cases

The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 19 new deaths and 200 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459 while deaths have increased to 428.

But 41more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613.

Russian cases surpass 47,000

Russia reported 4,268 new cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.

41 Russian patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

Vietnam says over 13,000 people linked to virus cluster tested negative

More than 13,400 people linked to and outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative, the government said on Monday.

"97.7% of the total samples tested negative for the virus. Results of the rest will be released in coming days," the government said in a statement.

The village, 32km from the capital city, was considered an epicentre and was placed under lockdown since April 7, after 13 people living there, including a Samsung Display worker, were infected.

Vietnam's health ministry on Monday said over 200 samples linked to the Samsung Display worker also tested negative for the virus.

India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased

India recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases on Monday as the government eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume.

An additional 1,553 cases were reported over 24 hours, raising the national total past 17,000. At least 543 people have died from the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and epidemiologists forecast the peak may not be reached before June.

Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases, a record daily jump that took the city-state's tally to 8,014.

The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.

Poland may retighten restrictions if cases spike

Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday.

"It can be always (reversed)," Szumowski told public radio, asked if the loosening of restrictions might be reversed if there was a spike in the cases of new coronavirus infections.

Poland started reopening parks and forests on Monday as the government eased a few of the restrictions that have brought daily life to a virtual standstill.

On Sunday, 545 new infections were recorded in Poland, the biggest daily rise to date.

UK to collect survivors' blood for treatment trials

United Kingdom is preparing to collect the blood from Covid-19 survivors to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusions could improve a patient's speed of recovery and chances of survival.

"NHS Blood and Transplant is preparing to collect Covid-19 convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from this illness," a spokeswoman said.

"We envisage that this will be initially used in trials as a possible treatment for Covid-19."

"If fully approved, the trials will investigate whether convalescent plasma transfusions could improve a Covid-19 patient's speed of recovery and chances of survival," the blood service said.

"We are working closely with the government and all relevant bodies to move through the approvals process as quickly as possible," it said.

Norway begins reopening nurseries after month-long closure

Norway, which says it has the virus under control, on Monday started opening up pre-schools after a month-long closure, an AFP correspondent reported.

Authorities have said the reopening was possible because children have been less affected by the disease, although some parents have expressed reservations over the decision.

Thailand reports 27 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Monday reported 27 new cases, bringing the nation's total to 2,792 cases, a senior health official said.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day.

Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered.

Germany's cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 100

Germany's confirmed cases rose by 1,775 to 145,742, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday, marking the second consecutive day that the number of new infections had fallen.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 4,404, the tally showed.

New Zealand extends lockdown by a week

New Zealand has extended its lockdown measures by a week, after which it will move to lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm on Monday April 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.

"We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May," she said.

100,000 infections in Latin America

The number of infections across Latin America surpassed 100,000 on Sunday with nearly 5,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures reported by individual countries.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, has the most cases, 38,654 infections and 2,462 deaths, although experts believe the number of infections to be far greater, given relatively little testing.

Based on official figures, Latin America as a whole had 100,952 cases on Sunday, with 4,924 deaths.

China reports 12 new mainland cases

China reported 12 new infections on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the total, eight were imported, down from nine on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

There were four cases of local infection, including three in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in Inner Mongolia.

China also reported 49 new asymptomatic cases on the mainland on April 19, compared to 44 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,747 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of April 19.

Trump says getting close to a deal with Democrats

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the pandemic.

At a White House briefing, the president suggested there could be a resolution by Monday.

Mexico's records 686 deaths so far

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed infections and 686 deaths.

That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.

Honduras extends curfew by one week

The government of Honduras on Sunday extended a curfew through April 26 in an effort to contain the virus which has infected 472 people and killed 46 in the impoverished Central American country.

"In order to better control the spread of Covid-19, we decided to extend the current total curfew from Sunday (April) 19 at 3:00 pm, until Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3:00 pm," said the spokesman for the Honduran security ministry, Jair Meza.

Cases in Peru top 15,000

Peru reported over 15,000 cases on Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The crisis has paralysed Peru and left millions without jobs.

Peru recorded its first case on March 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases.

It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on April 14, according to a Reuters tally.

Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies