The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 216,000 lives and infected around 3.1 million people. Here are the latest developments for April 29:

Medical workers put on their personal protective equipment (PPE) before taking care of patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the La Paz hospital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain April 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 29

Spain's daily death toll rises to 325

Spain recorded 325 deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight, up from 301 reported the previous day, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll from the virus, however, rose by 453 to to 24,275, it said, adding that some of the additional cases were from the previous days.

The number of diagnosed cases rose by 2,144 from Tuesday to 212,917, the ministry said.

Russia extends entry ban for foreigners over pandemic

Russia on Wednesday extended an entry ban for foreigners to slow the coronavirus as the country registers a steep rise in the number of new infections.

The decree barring foreigners from entering the country, which was introduced in mid-March and set to expire Thursday, was extended until Russia has the virus under control, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"I have signed a government resolution on extending it until the fight against the infection is over and the epidemic situation has improved," he told officials meeting to discuss Russia's response to the pandemic.

Health officials in Russia have registered a steady increase in new coronavirus cases, with more than 99,000 confirmed infections and 972 deaths.

Germany extends warning against travel worldwide to mid-June: minister

Germany is extending an existing warning against foreign travel until June 14 as curbs remain in place in many countries to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We have not yet reached the point where we can recommend carefree travel," Maas said, adding "therefore it is necessary to extend the worldwide travel warning until mid-June".

Europe's biggest economy has brought home 240,000 stranded tourists in the last four weeks, Maas said, adding that "we're not going to undertake such an action again in the coming summer".

Senegal launches huge aid scheme amid pandemic

Senegal has shut its borders, banned travel between cities and imposed a strict dusk-to-dawn curfew in a bid to curb the contagion, also mandating mask-wearing in government and commercial sites.

But 40 percent of the country's roughly 16 million people live in poverty, often working in precarious informal jobs, and the restrictions have hit them hard.

Government-chartered lorries have been hauling supplies to the working-class Dakar suburb of Guinaw-Rails, where the first families received the aid on Tuesday.

Individual aid packages are lined up in the backyard of a cultural centre, each containing 100 kilos (220 pounds) of rice and 10 kilos of soap, as well as sugar, cooking oil and pasta.

Iran death toll from reaches 5,957

The death toll in Iran rose by 80 in the past twenty four hours to 5,957, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 93,657, he said.

Russia's coronavirus case up by 5,841



Russia on Wednesday reported 5,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall nationwide case tally to 99,399.

The official nationwide death toll reached 972 on Wednesday after 108 people with the virus died within 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Singapore confirms 690 new cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 15,641.

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

Thailand reports nine cases, no deaths

Thailand reported nine new infections but no deaths, bringing total number of cases to 2,947, with 54 deaths, since the outbreak began in January.

It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Six of the new cases were linked to earlier cases, two had no known links, and the ninth involved a person who tested positive but awaits infection tracing, he added.

Since the outbreak began, 2,665 patients in the Southeast Asian nation have recovered and gone home.

Turkey extends school closure until end of May

Turkey has extended the closure of schools until the end of May as part of its measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday.

Ankara announced the initial closure of schools on March 12 after it reported its first case of Covid-19 and now has nearly 115,000 cases with a death toll of nearly 3,000.

Selcuk made the announcement at a news conference.

Germany cases rise by 1,304

Germany reported 1,304 more cases as the number of deaths rose by 202 compared to the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Europe's most populous country now has a total of 157,641 confirmed cases and 6,115 deaths, according to the tally.

China says Australia playing 'petty tricks'

China accused Australia of "petty tricks" in an intensifying dispute over Canberra's push for an international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.

Australian government ministers have repeatedly said China, the country's largest trade partner, was threatening "economic coercion" after its ambassador, Cheng Jingye, said this week that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products and universities because of the calls for the inquiry.

The head of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) called Cheng to express concern. The Chinese embassy then released a statement detailing what it said was discussed on the call, prompting another rebuke from DFAT.

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy returned fire, saying on its website that details of the call had first been "obviously leaked by some Australian officials" and it needed to set the record straight.

"The embassy of China doesn't play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate," an embassy spokesman said in the statement.

Australia to ramp up testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million Covid-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted.

Australia –– home to 25.7 million people –– has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel coronavirus and just 88 deaths, way below figures reported in the US and other hotspots, a result the government attributes to social distancing restrictions and testing.

Authorities plan to expand testing this week to include people who do not show symptoms, a move the government says is vital to allow the easing of restrictions and the reopening of parts of the economy shut down by the outbreak.

Mainland China reports 22 new cases

Mainland China reported 22 new Covid-19 cases for April 28, up from six reported a day earlier, putting its total number of novel coronavirus infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from three a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged, at 4,633.

Mexico's registers 1,223 new cases, 135 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US coronavirus deaths top Vietnam war toll: tracker

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

Within a 24-hour period up to 0030GMT, there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus has reached 58,351, surpassing the 58,220 figure that the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

The US has recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases, about one-third of the entire world's caseload, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies