Fast News

More than three billion people around the world are living under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts against the pandemic. Here's the latest for March 26:

A Covid-19 warning sign displayed along the corridors of a deserted Union Station in Washington on March 25, 2020. (AFP)

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Vietnam to limit gatherings to 20 people

Vietnam will ban gatherings of more than 20 people at a time for the next two weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Thursday.

Phuc also called on major urban cities in Vietnam to temporarily shut down non-essential services.

Vietnam's health ministry has confirmed 148 cases of the virus, but has not reported any deaths.

Indonesia confirms 103 new cases, 20 more deaths

Indonesia has confirmed 103 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total to 893, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Thursday.

The number of new deaths due to coronavirus rose by 20, taking the total number of deaths to 78, he said, adding a total of 35 people had recovered from the virus.

Philippines reports 7 new deaths

The Philippine health ministry reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 71 new confirmed infections.

It brings the country's confirmed cases to 707 and deaths to 45 so far, among them six doctors, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a regular news conference.

He said case numbers would rise in the coming days as more tests are carried out.

South African president tests negative for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

"The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and received his results last night," the statement said, adding he had held meetings with a variety of people in recent weeks.

Death toll rises in Germany

The number of coronavirus death in Germany has risen to 206, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute.

Infections have also risen to 37,323.

The Robert Koch Institute is a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

Iran starts intercity travel ban

Iran started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

"Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stop in the cities on their way back home," said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran's national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

"The closure of universities and schools, as well as suspension of gatherings, has been extended," he said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences

Russia to ground international flights on March 27

The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.

Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries to bring Russian citizens back or if they are authorised by special government decisions.

Thailand total cases now at 1,045

Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, the government said on Twitter on Thursday.

A state of emergency took effect. Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned

Lockdown in Chile begins

Some 1.3 million residents of Santiago, including those of the Chilean capital's most affluent neighbourhoods, are on lockdown for at least a week.

The lockdown started at 0100 GMT, officials said.

This followed orders extending school closures until May.

Classes were suspended on March 16, just under two weeks after the first novel coronavirus case was recorded.

The lockdown areas "concentrate the greatest number of cases, and the movement of people can generate more contagions," said Health Minister Jaime Manalich.

Chile has more than 1,100 recorded infections and three deaths from the virus.

Bolivia extends closure of borders, declares health emergency

Bolivia declared a national health emergency and extended its border lockdown, as the government seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Interim President Jeanine Anez said in a public address that the border closure was extended to April 15 from March 31 previously. Anez said no one will be able to enter or exit Bolivia during that time.

Bolivia, which was already under a 14-day national quarantine, also tightened restrictions on movement, permitting only one person per household to go out between the hours of 7 am and noon on weekdays.

Bolivia has 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to government data.

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

Canada imposed mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland initially said the system would begin at midnight Wednesday and require 14 days of isolation. But several hours later, government officials said the quarantine order had been in effect for more than 12 hours already.

“It will be a legal obligation for people entering Canada from outside Canada,” Freeland said. “Essential workers are excluded.”

Freeland said penalties would be announced later.

More than a million Canadians and permanent residents returned to Canada between March 14 to March 20, according to Canada Border Services.

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 in the United States, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University showed.

The tracker had showed 827 just a few hours earlier.

The United States has the third-highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.5 percent, based on reported cases.

The true number of infected people is believed to be far higher, meaning the real death rate would be lower.

New York is one of the hardest-hit states in the country, with 280 deaths in New York City since the start of the pandemic, according to the tracker.

Mainland China reports new deaths and cases

Mainland China reported an increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said.

The commission said in a statement that a total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, putting the total accumulated number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date at 81,285.

The commission also reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day.

UK deaths rise to 463

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to 463 as of Wednesday from 422 on Tuesday, the British government said, adding that more than 9,500 Covid-19 cases have now been reported in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risento 9,529 as of Wednesday, compared to 8,077 cases as on Tuesday, the statement added.

Virus death toll passes 20,000, three billion under lockdown

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead.

As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort could stop the spread of the virus.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.

A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories, according to an AFP news agency tally.

South Korea reports 104 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 9,241, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The death toll from the pandemic in South Korea rose by five to reach a total of 131.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies