Covid-19 has infected more than 281M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Spain's hospitals are under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Spain's infection rate soars

Spain's coronavirus infection rate has exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic.

The rate, measured over the preceding 14 days, rose to 1,206 cases following the Christmas weekend, according to health ministry data.

That compares with 911 reported on Thursday, when it first topped the previous record of 900 cases set in late January.

The tally had not been updated since Thursday and has added 214,619 new cases to the 5,932,626 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

US halves isolation period

The United States has halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.

Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods –– with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

Brazil reports 86 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 86 Covid-19 deaths and 6,840 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, although the statistics were incomplete as two of Brazil's 27 federative units failed to provide updated information.

The South American country has now registered a total of 618,534 coronavirus deaths and 22,246,276 total confirmed cases.

While Brazil's death toll is second in the world only to the United States, daily death and case numbers have plummeted dramatically in recent months .

Bolsorano won't vaccinate his daughter

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid-19, he has said, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers.

The right-wing leader added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge on January 5 the manner in which Brazil will carry out its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 5 to 11-year-olds, which was approved earlier this month.

Vaccination of children has been a hot topic in Brazil, where Bolsonaro's core supporters have fervently opposed the measure, even as the vast majority of the population supports vaccines.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies