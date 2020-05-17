Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 4.7 million people, with over 313,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 17:

Volunteers from the Aluche Neighbors Association (AVA) collect food donations from companies and individuals at their food bank to share them among people in need in Madrid on May 14, 2020. (AFP)

Spain's daily death toll below 100 for first time in 2 months

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus was 87, the health ministry said, dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.

Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said.

Russia reports 9,709 new infections

Russia reported 9,709 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a rise from 9,200 new cases reported the previous day.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752 second only to the US.

It added that 94 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,631.

Malaysia reports 22 new cases, no new deaths

Malaysia's health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.

The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113.

Philippines records 208 new cases, seven more deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health reported 208 new cases of coronavirus infections and seven more fatalities.

The Southeast Asian country's total confirmed cases have risen to 12,513, most of which are in the capital Manila, while its death toll has climbed to 824. The number of recoveries has reached 2,635, the health department said in a bulletin.

Churches in Greece open doors after two months

Churches throughout Greece have opened their doors to the faithful after two months. They limited the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside, but communion was given using the same spoon.

Some church es performed Mass two or three times to accommodate the number of people who showed up.

Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures which were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from Covid-19 to 162. There have been fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases.

Qatar imposes mandatory masks on pain of prison

Qatar began enforcing the world's toughest penalties of up to three years' imprisonment for failing to wear masks in public, as it battles one of the world's highest coronavirus infection rates.

More than 30,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the tiny Gulf country – 1.1 percent of the 2.75 million population – although just 15 people have died.

Only the micro-states of San Marino and the Vatican had higher per capita infection rates, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Violators of Qatar's new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000.

Latin America and Caribbean record 500,000 cases

Latin America and the Caribbean have recorded more than half a million coronavirus infections, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

Almost half have been recorded in Brazil – the country worst-hit by the pandemic in the region – which also has more than 15,000 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of Covid-19 infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Germany's cases rise by 583 to 174,355

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 583 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 7,914, the tally showed.

Thailand reports three new cases, no additional deaths

Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated. 2,856 patients have recovered.

South Korea reports 13 new cases

South Korea has reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.

The additional figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 11,050 with 262 deaths.

The agency says 9,888 of them have recovered and that 17,660 were under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jump had earlier marked an average of about 30 for several days, mostly associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district.

Venezuela sees its largest 1-day virus increase

Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death. Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.

China reopens more schools, revives flights

China on Sunday reported five new cases of the coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes and airlines revive flights.

Of the new cases, two were imported and three came from the northeastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in infections of unknown origin.

In Shanghai, students retain the option of continuing to follow classes online rather than facing virus testing and social distancing measures at schools. As in Beijing and other cities, Shanghai has already restarted classes for middle and high school students preparing for exams.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the country's death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

Brazil registers 14,919 new cases, 816 deaths

Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fourth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths.

8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time

Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive again for the coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected a second time while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.

All the sailors had previously tested positive for the virus and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation. Before they were allowed to go back to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two.

On Saturday, a Navy official confirmed eight additional sailors had tested positive again.

UK to study whether dogs can detect Covid-19

The British government announced Saturday it will spend $605,000 (£500,000) to study if dogs have the ability detect the coronavirus.

The aim is to find a quick, non-invasive method of detecting the virus.

Research will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Durham University and British charity Medical Detection Dogs.

Chile capital silenced amid lockdown over Covid-19 surge

With near-deserted streets and police checks, the seven million people of Chile's capital, Santiago, began a strict quarantine Saturday after a sharp resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Normal activity in the capital was down 85 percent, the government said, as people were only allowed to leave their homes for essential food and medicine and a short period of exercise.

"Blocks and blocks of the city are completely empty and we can take it that this is a good start," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told reporters at Santiago airport after a fly-over of the city.

US CDC reports 1,435,098 cases, 87,315 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total of 1,435,098 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,977 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,325 to 87,315.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 15, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Obama criticises virus response in online graduation speech

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised US leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Obama spoke on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Nepal registers its first death from Covid-19

Nepal's Health Ministry on Saturday registered its first death from Covid-19 pandemic.

A 29-year-old woman died from the novel coronavirus, the ministry said.

She gave birth on May 8 and applied to the hospital she had recently been discharged, and later tested positive for the virus, it added.

The hospital where the woman gave birth was then put under lockdown, and the village she lived in was quarantined, as part of measures to stem the spread of the disease in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal reached 281, while 36 patients have recovered in the country so far.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies