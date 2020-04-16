Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected almost 2.1 million people and killed more than 134,000 globally since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 16:

A healthcare worker takes a swab from an employee of the Hospital Sant Miquel care home for the elderly during a COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Barcelona on April 15, 2020. (AFP)

Thursday, April 16

Spain's virus deaths reach 19,130

The total number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 551 people died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Iran's death toll rises to 4,869

Iran's new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

The country's total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,995, Jahanpur added.

Pakistan's cases cross 6,500 as fatalities peak

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 6,500 after the country's health ministry reported 520 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 6,505.

This was the second highest single-day tally for Pakistan after 577 cases were reported on April 6.

The ministry confirmed that 17 more patients – the highest daily total yet -- died from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 124. Recoveries rose to 1,645 as another 199 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Malaysia reports 110 new cases with one new death



Malaysia reported 110 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative total to 5,182.

The health ministry also reported one new death, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 84.

Russia at nearly 28,000 cases after new record daily rise

Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up from 3,388 the day earlier.

The overall number of cases reached 27,938.

Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Indonesia reports 380 new infections, 27 deaths

Indonesia confirmed 380 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 5,516, said a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 27 new deaths, taking the total to 496, while 548 have recovered.

Almost 40,000 tests have been performed, while patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms reached more than 11,800 people.

Singapore safe distance officers attacked

Singapore officers patrolling the city-state to enforce safe distancing measures have met some nasty response.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said criminal force has been used by recalcitrant citizens against a number of officers on the frontline.

He said an enforcement officer was slapped on Wednesday by a man who didn’t comply with safe distancing measures, while a volunteer Safe Distancing Ambassador was punched after advising an errant member of the public to wear his mask properly. He wrote in a Facebook post that these were but two cases that the police will investigate.

Philippines reports 13 new deaths, 207 more infections

The Philippine health ministry reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations.

But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

'Too early' to lift UK lockdown but outbreak peaking - minister

The United Kingdom's novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would "run rampant" if the government eased social distancing measures, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from Covid-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperates at a country residence from Covid-19 complications that nearly cost him his life, the British government is due to discuss a review of the lockdown later on Thursday.

East Timor says coronavirus cases more than double to 18

East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the country's crisis management centre.

The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not recorded any deaths among its population of less than 1.3 million.

One person has recovered.

Japan to expand state of emergency to rest of country

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to expand the state of emergency that Japan has declared for seven of its 47 prefectures so far to the rest of the nation in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Abe declared the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures accounting for about 44 percent of Japan's population on April 7, to last through May 6.

The nationwide emergency would last for the same duration, the Yomiuri said.

Poland to reopen parks and forest as it eases curbs

Poland will reopen parks and forests on Monday and then revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops, as the country starts to loosen its coronavirus lockdown, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday.

Poland's prime minister is expected to announce on Thursday details of the government's plan for easing restrictions on public life, which were launched to curb the spread of the virus.

"Final decisions will be taken today. I think that first, starting from Monday we can expect opening of forests, green areas," Sasin told private radio RMF. He added that Poland will also revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops at a time, but did not say when they would come into effect.

Sasin also said it is too early to talk about reopening of schools.

Restrictions to continue at least four more weeks in Australia

Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite signs that Canberra has been succcesful in slowing infection rates.

Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

He said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

Germany's cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

Germany has conducted more than 1.7 million tests for Covid-19, second only to the US where more than 3.25 million have been carried out.

New Zealand to keep restrictions after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that significant restrictions would be kept in place even if the country eases the nationwide one-month lockdown enforced to beat the Covid-19 spread.

New Zealand introduced its highest, level 4 lockdown measures in March, under which offices, schools and all non-essential services like bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds were shut down. A decision on whether to lift the lockdown would be made on April 20.

Ardern said if New Zealand moves to the lower level 3 of restriction, it would permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way but there will be no "rush to normality".

Thailand reports 29 new cases, three new deaths

Thailand reported 29 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.

Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive area waiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home

US sees record deaths for second straight day

US coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by at least 2,371 on Wednesday to top 30,800, according to a Reuters tally, as states spared the worst of the pandemic mulled a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1.

The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on February 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous high single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases topped 635,000 in the United States and over two million globally.

President Donald Trump said that the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

IMF approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

The International MonetaryFund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota, filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."

Mexico reports 448 new cases

Mexican health officials reported on Wednesday 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have as many as 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies