Fast News

The virus has killed more than 74,000 people and has spread to 209 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 7:

Police officers patrol deserted Red Square in Moscow amid the spread of coronavirus. File photo taken on April 6, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Russia reports 1,154 new coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the first time to reach 7,497 in the past 24 hours, the country's crisis response centre said.

The number of reported cases rose by 1,154, while deaths rose by 11 to 58, the centre said.

G20 urged to fund $8 billion for vaccine

More than 160 current and former global leaders and other VIPs are urging the world’s 20 major industrialised nations to approve $8 billion in emergency global health funding to hasten the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for Covid-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations released on Monday night, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for $35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations and at least $150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

Japan prepping Tokyo hotel to help hospital load

Japan’s defence ministry said it has sent a group of soldiers to a Tokyo hotel to prepare rooms for Covid-19 patients with no or slight symptoms to stay.

It is an attempt to relieve overburdened hospitals and save beds for patients with more serious symptoms as Tokyo sees the number of cases surge.

The ministry said 10 soldiers were to support the transfer of the patients, deliver meals and provide other assistance.

India will allow exports of anti-malaria drug after Trump appeal

India will allow some exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the foreign ministry said after US President Donald Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

The Indian government had earlier put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine, as well as on the pain reliever, paracetamol, saying it had to meet its internal demand.

But Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend seeking supplies and later hinted that India may face retaliation.

The drug is not an approved treatment for Covid-19 and has serious side-effects.

Finland extends border controls until May 13

Finland's government extended and tightened border controls restricting travel to and from the country until May 13 in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Finland has followed with mounting concern neighbouring Sweden's liberal pandemic strategy, fearing cross-border commuters could speed up the spread of the virus in northern parts of Finland with an ageing population and limited intensive care resources.

Finland had recorded 2,176 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths by Tuesday, while neighbouring Sweden's numbers stood at 7,206 and 477 deaths.

Japan to declare state of emergency

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections.

"I have decided that a situation gravely affecting people's life and the economy has occurred. This evening, I plan to call a government headquarters meeting and declare a state of emergency," Abe said.

He announced the plan a day earlier, citing "rapid increases of new infections, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka".

The measure is expected to be in place for around a month initially.

Thailand confirms 38 new cases and one death

Thailand reported 38 new coronavirus infections and the death of a 54-year-old man, a spokesman for a government agency said.

In addition to 16 new cases, including imported ones, there are 17 patients linked to previous cases and five people who tested positive but await investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak in January, Thailand's tally stands at 2,258 infections and 27 deaths, while 824 patients have recovered and gone home.

Philippines extends lockdown, home quarantine to end-April

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures covering more than half of the population, a crisis panel official said, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Enhanced Community Quarantine was due to end next week but would be extended until April 30, Karlo Nograles, a cabinet secretary, told a regular news conference.

Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago, in response to confirmation of the first domestic transmission.

The Philippines was among the first countries to adopt strict home quarantine measures.

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, has extended the closure of commercial activities until April 18 as part of efforts to contain coronavirus, the Dubai Economic Department said in a statement on Twitter.

During this period, sectors exempted from the lockdown will operate as usual, the statement said.

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for the first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

China's health authorities reported 32 new cases nationwide, all of which were imported.

There were also 30 new asymptomatic infections, health officials said, bringing the national total to 1,033. Around a quarter of the current total of asymptomatic cases were also imported from overseas.

US records 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The US recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said in its daily update, pushing the country's toll further above the 10,000 mark reached earlier in the day.

According to Johns Hopkins' running tally, there are more than 366,000 cases of new coronavirus in the US, including in excess of 30,000 new cases in 24 hours, with total deaths at 10,783.

The US has by far the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The number of deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic has for the past several days increased by at least 1,000 per day and is gradually approaching the number of deaths in Italy and Spain.

Mexico reports 296 new cases, bringing total to 2,493

Mexico has registered 296 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,439 cases and 125 deaths, the health ministry said in a press conference on Monday.

Panama reports 112 new cases, bringing total to 2,100

Panama has registered 112 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 2,100 confirmed cases and 55 deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.

Colombia coronavirus quarantine extended until April 27

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said.

The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending at midnight on April 13, but while measures have so far been positive, the government has decided to extend the lockdown, Duque said in a tweet, after announcing the extension during a live television broadcast.

More than 1,500 people have been confirmed infected with Covid-19 in the Andean country and 46 have died.

Morocco makes face masks compulsory

Morocco made wearing face masks mandatory starting on Tuesday for anyone allowed to go out during the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

The masks will be sold at a subsidised price of $0.08 per unit.

Those who fail to comply face prison sentences of up to three months and a fine of up to $130, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Morocco plans to increase its daily mask production capacity to near 6 million next week from 3.3 million currently, Industry Ministry spokesman Taoufiq Moucharraf told Reuters.

Morocco, which has imposed a month-long lockdown, confirmed as of Monday 1,120 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

Trump saddened to hear British PM in intensive care

US President Donald Trump on Monday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for him after he was admitted to intensive care with worsening Covid-19 symptoms.

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Trump said at a press conference.

"We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery."

Trump said that Washington had offered to provide medical assistance if needed.

"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors and we'll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go," he said.

Trump and Johnson have a close relationship, sharing a similar nationalist message of cracking down on immigration and seeking bilateral, rather than regional trade deals.

UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday.

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 1900 GMT.

It 's not yet clear what form the meeting will take, or what could be accomplished: will the member nations show unity in the face of a global crisis and a willingness to cooperate, or proceed with a settling of scores?

Source: TRTWorld and agencies