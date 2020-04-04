Fast News

Countries across the world continue to ramp up efforts to fight Covid-19, which has infected more than one million people and killed close to 60,000, a majority of them in Europe. Here are the latest updates for April 4:

People observe a moment of silence in front of the Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square that is flying at half mast, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in Beijing, April 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 4, 2020

China honours victims with three minutes of reflection



China came to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus as the world's most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 0200GMT, citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.

In Wuhan – the city where the virus first emerged late last year – sirens and horns sounded as people fell silent in the streets.

State media showed Chinese President Xi Jinping and other government officials standing outside a Beijing government compound, wearing white flowers. And in the capital's Tiananmen Square, the national flag flew at half-mast, surrounded by heavier-than-normal security.

South Korea extends intensive social distancing

South Korea said it will extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end on Monday by two weeks in a bid to curb the rate of coronavirus infections to around 50 a day.

The country has largely managed to bring under control Asia's largest epidemic outside China with around 100 or fewer new daily cases. But smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge.

Pakistan receives $200 million from World Bank

The World Bank has given Pakistan $200 million in aid to help the most vulnerable as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic with a lockdown that Prime Minister Imran Khan says will continue until April 14.

The money will be used to provide social protection measures, as well as food for the poorest and education supplies for the millions of children out of school.

Pakistan has 2,686 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

Australia sees more signs of coronavirus spread stabilising

Australia reported more signs that the spread of the novel coronavirus has been stabilising, as New South Wales health authorities defended the disembarking in mid-March of a virus-hit cruise ship.

According to the federal health ministry data, there were 230 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24-hour period to early Saturday in Australia, bringing the total to 5,454 cases. This suggests the daily increase rate has continued to stay at around 5 percent in recent days, significantly lower than the 30 percent jumps seen two weeks ago.

Twenty-eight deaths so far have been related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Seven deaths and more than 600 coronavirus cases have come from one cruise ship alone – Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess, which disembarked in Sydney in March despite health officials knowing of the risk of coronavirus aboard the ship.

US sets new global record with 1,480 deaths in 24 hours

The US recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from Covid-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 0030GMT Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the US is now 7,406.

The total number of infections in the US is now close to 280,000.

Falkland Islands confirm first case

The Falklands Islands government has confirmed the territory's first case of the new coronavirus.

A patient tested positive after being admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 31, according to a statement released on Friday that said they were in isolation and in "stable condition".

Located in the southern Atlantic Ocean, the British overseas territory had been among a dwindling number of remote places that have reported no Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.

Health authorities in the Falklands – home to 3,400 people – have been sending samples to the UK for testing, the statement said.

Mexico now has 1,688 cases, 60 deaths



Mexico's health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

Mainland China reports 19 new cases



Mainland China reported on Saturday 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, down from 31 a day earlier, including one new infection in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Of the new cases, 18 involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,639 as of Friday.

China also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,326 as of Friday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies