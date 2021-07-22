Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.1 million people and infected over 193.2 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 23:

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the Covid-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, July 23:

Spain to donate 7.5 million vaccine doses

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the country this week will begin to donate7.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, primarily to Latin America.

Speaking in an interview from Los Angeles with CNN en Espanol, Sanchez said the vaccines would be distributed through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program throughout the rest of the year.

He added that his government has asked Cuba to launch reforms to help its people.

China reports 48 new cases vs 50 a day earlier

China has reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on July 22, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

Local infections accounted for 12 of the new cases, unchanged from a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier.

The total accumulated number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,462, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico posts 16,244 new cases; highest daily rise since January

Mexico's health ministry has reported 16,244 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, its highest daily jump since the end of January, and 419 more fatalities.

Those figures swelled the country's tallies to 2,709,739 infections and 237,626 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil sees 49,757 new cases, 1,412 deaths

Brazil has registered 49,757 new cases of coronavirus and 1,412 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

UK to launch daily Covid tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the Covid-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government has said.

Supermarkets have said some products are in short supply and petrol stations have been forced to close after the official health app told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate following contact with someone with the virus.

British newspapers carried front-page pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets and declared a "pingdemic".

The government said priority testing sites had been identified for urgent implementation this week, including the largest supermarket distribution centres, and up to 500 sites would start next week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said throughout the pandemic, workers in the food and drink sector had done everything they could to keep the country's shelves stacked and fridges full.

Windies, Australia ODI postponed at last minute due to Covid-19

A positive Covid-19 test has resulted in the last-minute postponement of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval on Thursday, officials announced.

"The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team," said a Cricket West Indies statement.

"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known due to the Covid-19 protocols.

"All members of both teams and match officials will be retested today.

A decision on when the match will replayed will be made at a later date once the test results are known."

Thursday's postponement not only jeopardises the remaining two ODIs of this tour but also Australia's tour to Bangladesh which was only confirmed on Thursday and for which the squad was supposed to depart following the scheduled final match on Saturday, also at Kensington Oval.

Pakistan are also due to tour the Caribbean for five Twenty20 Internationals as well as two Test matches.

Gang arrested for 'selling' Covid ICU beds in Peru

Nine people, including public hospital staff, have been arrested in Peru accused of "selling" intensive care beds to desperate coronavirus patients for thousands of dollars apiece, police and prosecutors have said.

The nine, which also included the directors of a patient care NGO, were arrested Wednesday and appeared in court the following day.

Prosecutor Reynaldo Abia told reporters an investigation was opened after a complaint from a woman who had a family member with Covid-19 and paid for a bed for them.

The gang allegedly asked her for 82,000 soles (some $20,500) to bump her loved one up on the waiting list for an intensive care bed at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima.

Peru was very hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic which earlier this year saw its hospitals under extreme pressure, and oxygen supplies running low.

In April, the country had a record 15,547 coronavirus patients in hospital at one point, down to about 7,000 today.

With some two million infections and nearly 200,000 deaths, Peru is the country in the world with the highest coronavirus mortality rate.

"It is abominable that someone could trade in ICU beds.

I believe the punishment should be drastic," said Health Minister Oscar Ugarte.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies