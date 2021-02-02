Insight

The East Coast storm with winds blowing from the northeast could bring accumulations of 31 cm to 61 cm (1 to 2 feet) to the country's most densely populated region before tapering off on Tuesday, the US National Weather Service said.

A powerful winter storm engulfed the US Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow, blasting coastal areas with high winds and bringing New York City and other major urban centers to nearly a standstill.

Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

More than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 76 centimetres (30 inches) was reported in northern New Jersey.

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Matt Rourke / AP)

Two men skate on Lake Quannapowitt as snow falls, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm is walloping the Eastern US, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools, and halting transit. (Elise Amendola / AP)

Janine Inselmann places a glove as she builds a snowman, on the National Mall in front of the US Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

"Rosie" runs in the snow on the National Mall in front of the US Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

A child is pulled across Broadway on a sled during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (John Minchillo / AP)

A couple walks on the Brooklyn Bridge, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in New York. A winter snowstorm walloped the eastern US on Monday. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

Guy Torres, right, makes snow angels with his relative Diego, left, during a snowstorm in Times Square, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (John Minchillo / AP)

