Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 120 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 16:

At least 215 people have recently tested positive in cases linked to daytime karaoke sessions, a pursuit especially popular with the retired and elderly, officials say. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, March 15, 2021

Japan calls for caution as daytime karaoke sessions spread virus



A rash of Japanese coronavirus clusters linked to daytime karaoke sessions by the elderly, including several linked to 93 cases in one prefecture, has prompted a stern warning and calls for caution from authorities.

The recent clusters, which are spread across the country, come as the Tokyo metropolitan area is nearing the planned end of a state of emergency aimed at curbing the latest wave of coronavirus cases. The Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo in just over four months.

At least 215 people have recently tested positive in cases linked to daytime karaoke sessions, a pursuit especially popular with the retired and elderly, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Ninety-three were in Saga prefecture in southwestern Japan, with ages ranging from the 50s to the 80s, but clusters were also found in Saitama and Chiba prefectures, still under a state of emergency set to end on March 21.

Japan PM Suga gets first dose of vaccine

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in preparation for a meeting with US President Joe Biden next month, becoming the country's first government official to be publicly inoculated.

Some 80 to 90 officials will be vaccinated before heading to the United States early next month, where Suga will become the first world leader to meet Biden since he became president.

"It didn't hurt," Suga told reporters afterwards. A doctor checked his eyes and throat before he received the shot in his left arm.

Japan began its Covid-19 inoculation campaign last month with imported doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine.

Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha became the first person to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the Southeast Asian country after the rollout had been temporarily put on hold over safety concerns.

Prayuth and other cabinet members had been initially due to get their vaccine shots on Friday, before Thailand suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports it could cause blood clots prompted a number of European countries to hit pause.

"Today I'm boosting confidence for the general public," Prayuth told reporters at Government House, before he received a shot in his left arm.

Prayuth, who will turn 67 this month, later said he felt fine after the injection.

Thailand's health minister said on Monday the rollout would resume after many countries had said there were no blood clot issues with the vaccine.

Venezuela will not authorise AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Venezuela has announced that it would not authorise AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, as the three largest European countries suspended their rollouts of the jab.

"Venezuela will not authorise the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the process of immunizing our population due to complications" in vaccinated patients, vice president Delcy Rodriguez said on public television.

"Taking into account the technical difficulties, President Nicolas Maduro had decided... not to approve and not to license this vaccine in Venezuelan territory."

Venezuela –– which began its coronavirus vaccination campaign in February with Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm jabs –– had reserved between 1.4 and 2.4 million AstraZeneca doses through the Covax plan created by the World Health Organization for the poorest countries.

None of those vaccines, however, has arrived due to Venezuela's debt to the WHO.

'Most discriminatory crisis' - UN Women

The head of UN Women called the Covid-19 pandemic “the most discriminatory crisis” that women and girls have ever experienced, pointing to women losing jobs far more often than men, a “shadow pandemic” of domestic violence, and 47 million more women being pushed into living on less than $1.90 a day this year.

Emerging from the pandemic, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the world also faces more orphans and child-headed homes, an increase in child marriage, 59 percent of women reporting having to spend more time on domestic work since the pandemic began, and a digital gender gap leaving many women unprepared for the future.

She spoke at the opening of the annual meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women whose theme this year is on women's participation and decision-making in public life and combatting violence against women and girls.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, the executive director of the U.N. women’s agency, said the World Health Organization’s latest report shows that the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the past 12 months – 16 percent – was against young women aged 15 to 24.

Latvia, Slovenia suspend use of AstraZeneca

Latvia and Slovenia said on Monday they were joining other European nations in suspending use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab as a precaution over blood clot fears.

Latvia's "health authorities are asking doctors not to use the opened vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine and not to open new ones," the Baltic state's health agencies said in a joint statement.

Slovenia's Health Minister Janez Poklukar said the government had taken the decision in order to "ensure the highest possible level" of safety.

"There is no medical expertise justifying this halt" but it is a preventive measure pending an opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), he said.

Australia to proceed with AstraZeneca

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said, as several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects.

Frydenberg said the European medicines regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed that the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine was effective and safe to use.

"So we will continue to proceed with the vaccine rollout of AstraZeneca," Frydenberg told Sky News.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus joined several other European nations in temporarily suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca shots after isolated reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet count.

WHO said there have been no documented deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines and that people should not panic.

Brazil's president changes health minister again

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has announced that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as health minister, the fourth to hold the post during the pandemic, as the country's health system staggers amid surging Covid-19 cases.

"It was decided now in the afternoon to appoint physician Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health," Bolsonaro said in a brief meeting with his supporters at the Alvorada presidential palace.

The transition process "should take one or two weeks," he added.

The appointment will be finalised on Tuesday. Bolsonaro made the announcement after meeting with Queiroga, and hours after current health minister Eduardo Pazuello told a press-conference that the president was seeking to replace him to "reorganise" the ministry.

China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, up from five cases a day earlier, the national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,062, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

