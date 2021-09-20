Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 229M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 20:

Boxes of AstraZeneca vaccines, redeployed from the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrive at a cold storage facility in Accra, Ghana on May 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, September 20, 2021

Fauci: Data on booster shots weeks away

Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines is just weeks away, chief US medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans.

US health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and older or at high risk, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

People who have received the two-dose Moderna vaccine or one-dose J&J vaccine are still awaiting guidance on possible booster shots.

Comedian Chris Rock contracts virus

Chris Rock said he has been diagnosed with the virus and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon.

'Stockpiled vaccines must be given to poorer nations'

A vaccine summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden must come up with a plan this week to transfer 100 million stockpiled vaccines to poorer countries before they reach their expiry date, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said.

Biden is due to convene a virtual summit on Wednesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly, aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the pandemic by the end of 2022.

Brown said he had sent Biden and fellow G7 leaders research by Airfinity, a scientific information and analytics company, which found 100 million vaccines stockpiled in rich countries in the northern hemisphere would expire by December without being used.

Out of 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered around the world, only 2% have been in Africa.

Brazil registers 244 more deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 244 more deaths and 9,458 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 590,752 total deaths and 21,239,783 total confirmed cases.

On Saturday, Brazil registered over 150,000 cases, due to a backlog of cases in Rio de Janeiro that had not been previously reported to the Health Ministry.

Mexico adds nearly 5,000 new cases

Mexico reported 4,983 new confirmed cases and 200 deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,569,677 and 271,503 fatalities.

The ministry has previously said the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies