The all-white beluga whale was spotted more than a week ago heading towards Paris and was stranded about 130 kilometres inland from the Channel at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne in Normandy.

Firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale that strayed into the France's Seine river. (Reuters)

A beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France for more than a week has been removed from the water in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation to return it to the sea.

After nearly six hours of work by dozens of divers and rescuers, the 800-kilogram cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at around 0200 GMT and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast if tests show it is fit enough, said Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture.

"We are awaiting the results of the blood test and the ultrasounds and, depending on the results, a decision will be made whether or not he should take the road to the sea," she told a press conference by the river just an hour after the whale was pulled out.

"As I speak to you, he is alive, he is on the barge, he survived. He is being treated," Dorliat-Pouzet said. "We could see that he is a male, that he is very underweight and that he has a few sores."

The 24 divers involved in the operation and the rescuers handling the ropes had to try several times between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am (2000 and 0200 GMT) to lure the animal into the nets to be lifted out of the water.

Le #Beluga est entrain d’être extrait de l’écluse. Images impressionnantes de l’opération de sauvetage à 4H00 du matin. @CLPRESSFR pic.twitter.com/TyJdiLXtfl — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) August 10, 2022

Transported to sea

The four-metre whale was spotted more than a week ago heading towards Paris and was stranded about 130 kilometres inland from the Channel at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne in Normandy.

Since Friday, the animal's movement inland had been blocked by a lock at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, 70 kilometres northwest of Paris, and its health deteriorated after it refused to eat.

A seawater basin at a lock in the Channel port of Ouistreham has been readied for the animal, which will spend three days there under observation and treatment in preparation for its release into the open sea.

"There it will, we hope, have a better chance of survival," said conservation group Sea Shepherd France, which is assisting the operation.

According to France's Pelagis Observatory, which specialises in sea mammals, the nearest beluga population is off the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, 3,000 kilometres from the Seine.

The trapped whale is only the second beluga ever sighted in France. The first was pulled out of the Loire estuary in a fisherman's net in 1948.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies