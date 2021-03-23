Fast News

A woman and a small child carry flowers as thousands of crosses are painted at the Old Town Square, to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of the death of first Czech Covid-19 patient, in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP)

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

'Children have stronger antibody response'

Children who are 10 and younger produce more antibodies in response to coronavirus infection than adolescents and adults, a study has shown.

The authors of the paper, which appeared in JAMA Network Open, said the finding helped illuminate why children are less susceptible to severe Covid-19 than adults - though this is still an area of very active research and many factors are believed to be at play.

The fact that children are less prone to severe Covid-19 is in some ways counterintuitive, given how much they are affected by other respiratory illnesses, and many theories abound.

A paper in Nature Communications last month by researchers in Australia suggested children have a more active "innate" immunity – the immune system's first line of defense which gets triggered before it raises antibodies, and involves cells such as neutrophils that patrol the body looking for infections.

Another theory is linked to the fact that children have fewer cell receptors in their respiratory tracts called "ACE2" which the coronavirus uses to gain entry to our cells.

One paradoxical result from the new research was that antibody levels were lowest for young adults but rose again with age – despite the fact that we know older people are more vulnerable.

UN chief concerned by rise in anti-Asian violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, a UN spokesman said.

While the UN statement does not single out any countries, it comes after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

The shooting stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to Covid-19 as the "China virus."

"The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

"In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred," he said.

UK's Johnson marks lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling Covid-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions.

With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health.

But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

"Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country's history," Johnson said in a statement.

Miami Beach extends spring break curfew

The US city of Miami Beach, overrun by crowds of spring break tourists throwing Covid caution to the wind, has extended a state of emergency to stem the chaos - drawing accusations of unfairly tough tactics against mostly Black revelers.

Video and photos on social media show half-naked women twerking on the roofs of cars, men offering them wads of bills and a crowd of tourists huddled side by side, dancing and passing bottles from hand to hand - plus brawls, gunshots fired in the air and stand-offs with police.

"A lot of times when spring breakers come, whether they're black, white or whatever, there is some sort of anarchy," Retha Boone-Fye, program director for the Black Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County, told AFP, saying the city had every right to expect visitors to behave.

"Where we part ways is the way that the black visitors are dealt with," she said.



South Korea's Moon receives AstraZeneca's vaccine

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as he prepared to visit the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June, his office said.

Moon, 68, attended a community clinic near his office in downtown Seoul with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Brazil records 49,293 new cases, 1,383 deaths

Brazil recorded 49,293 new cases of coronavirus and 1,383 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

China reports nine more infections

China has reported nine new Covid-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from eight cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies