Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.9M people and infected over 180M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 25:

Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, June 25

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 774 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 774 to 3,725,580, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 62 to 90,678, the tally showed.

China reports 24 new virus cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.

Lockdown ordered in central Sydney areas hit by Covid surge

Australian authorities ordered residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney to remain at home for a week to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.

Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 11 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country's largest city.

Friday's data includes six cases announced on Thursday after the daily cut-off deadline, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to more than 50.

NSW is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta virus variant imposing mandatory masks in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, and limiting home gatherings to five.

First Covid-19 case could have hit China in Oct 2019 – study

The virus that causes Covid-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed.

Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

The most likely date for the virus's emergence was November 17, 2019, and it had probably already spread globally by January 2020, they estimated.

Mexico's OKs Pfizer's vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up

Mexico's health regulator has given approval to US drugmaker Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"It's the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country," he said.

Royal Caribbean says two guests onboard ship test positive

Royal Caribbean Group said two guests on its cruise liner, Adventure of the Seas, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both guests were not vaccinated and had been quarantined before they disembarked on Thursday in Freeport, The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International, a unit of the company clarified in a statement.

UK’s Covid-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets –watchdog

Britain’s much-maligned multi-billion pound Covid-19 test-and-trace system has improved, but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament’s spending watchdog said.

The programme, which was given a $30.6 billion budget, was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2020 to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus and then to trace the contacts of those who tested positive.

Critics say it has wasted huge sums and failed in its primary objective of breaking the chain of transmission.

Brazil reports 73,602 new cases and 2,032 deaths

Brazil recorded 73,602 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,032 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 18.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 509,141, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 232,068

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban vaccine



Venezuela's government announced it had signed a contract to acquire 12 million doses of a Cuban coronavirus vaccine that is allegedly 92 percent effective but is still awaiting approval from health authorities.

The Abdala vaccine has completed its three phases of clinical trials but has yet to be given the all-clear either by Cuba's health authorities or the World Health Organization.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies