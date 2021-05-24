Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 167.5M people and has killed 3.4M. Here are virus-related developments for May 24:

A sniffer dog trained to detect Covid-19 in highly frequented places at the international airport of Santiago, Chile, December 21, 2020 (Reuters)

Sunday, May 24:

Study shows dogs can detect Covid-positive arrivals

Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the "corona odour" of Covid-19-infected people, British scientists said.

Working in teams of two, the Covid-trained dogs could screen a line of several hundred people coming off a plane within half an hour, for example, and detect with up to 94.3 percent sensitivity those infected, the scientists said.

Presenting results of an early stage study - which involved some 3,500 odour samples donated in the form of unwashed socks or T-shirts worn by members of the public and health workers - the researchers said the dogs were even able to sniff out asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases, as well as cases caused by a mutant variant that emerged in the UK late last year.

"Dogs could be a great way to screen a large number of people quickly and prevent Covid-19 from being re-introduced into the UK," said Steve Lindsay, a professor at Durham University's department of biosciences who worked on the study.

Wuhan lab staff reportedly sought hospital care before Covid-19 outbreak disclosed

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the Covid-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

The report came on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization's decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Australian skateboarding hopefuls test positive

A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive Covid-19 tests in their group, Australian media reported.

Two Olympic hopefuls and a coach tested positive after arriving in the United States, and others in the group were ruled out of the qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa, because they were deemed close contacts of the coach, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Brazil registers 35,819 new cases

Brazil has registered 35,819 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 16,083,259, the health ministry said.

Deaths rose by 860 and now total 449,068.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies