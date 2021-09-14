Fast News

Covid-19 has infected over 225M people and has claimed 4.6M lives. Here are virus-related developments for September 14:

A pregnant woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US on February 11, 2021 (Reuters)

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Study: mRNA vaccines not linked to miscarriages

Miscarriages do not occur more often in pregnant women who receive an mRNA vaccine, according to a new study.

Researchers analysed data from eight US health systems on 105,446 women who were between 6 and 19 weeks into their pregnancies. Among them, 7.8% had received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 6% had received at least one shot of Moderna's.

Overall, 13,160 women suffered miscarriages, but the risk within a month after vaccination was no different than among those who did not get vaccinated, according to a report published on Wednesday in JAMA.

The researchers acknowledge that they may have been missing some data. For example, they did not know the women's previous pregnancy histories. Still, they conclude, their findings will help doctors counsel pregnant women in their decision-making about the vaccines.

Survey finds 1 in 10 kids have lingering symptoms

About one in 10 children had symptoms that remained after recovering from the virus, though that number dropped by more than half as the months passed, a Health Ministry survey shows.

Severe illness from the novel coronavirus is most common among adults, but there is a lack of data on the virus' impact on youths, who are far less prone to serious complications, the ministry said.

It carried out a phone survey in June among 13,834 parents of children aged 3-18 who had recovered from the virus, asking if their kids had lingering symptoms, including breathing issues, lethargy and loss of smell and taste.

The ministry said 11.2% of children had some symptoms after recovery. The figure declined to 1.8%-4.6% at six months from acute disease, with older kids suffering more.

The ministry did not make mention of vaccines or their impact. The survey was conducted around the time 12-15 year-old Israelis were just becoming eligible to be vaccinated.

School starts for 1M NYC kids amid new vaccine rules

School started for about a million New York City public school students in the nation's largest experiment of in-person learning during the pandemic.

The first day of school coincided with several milestones in the city’s pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates.

Nearly all of the city's 300,000 employees were required to be back in their workplaces, in person, as the city ended remote work. Most will either need to be vaccinated, or undergo weekly PCR testing to remain in their jobs.

The city was also set to start enforcing rules requiring workers and patrons to be vaccinated to go indoors at restaurants, museums, gyms and entertainment venues.

The vaccination requirement has been in place for weeks, but had not previously been enforced.

There will also be a vaccine mandate, with no test-out option, for teachers, though they have been given until Sept. 27 to get their first shot.

Unlike some school districts across the country that are still offering online instruction to families that prefer it, New York City officials provided no remote option despite the persistence of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Ukraine announces vaccine passports

Ukraine has decided to introduce "vaccine passports" verifying citizens' vaccination status, the health ministry said.

The passports will allow businesses such as cinemas, gyms, theatres and swimming pools to operate without social distancing requirements if all visitors and at least 80% of staff at the venues are at least partially vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement said.

Educational institutions can also operate without social distancing if all staff are fully vaccinated.

After a relative lull in the summer, infections have accelerated in Ukraine.

The government will likely tighten lockdown restrictions soon.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies