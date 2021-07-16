Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 189.6 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 16:

A patient under treatment lies on a bed in the emergency Covid-19 ward at the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy, March 8, 2021. (AP)

Friday, July 16:

Study: One in two severe Covid hospital cases develop complications

As many as one in every two people hospitalised with severe Covid-19 go on to develop other health complications, according to comprehensive new research released.

Authors of the study said their findings showed a "profound" short- and long-term health impact on Covid-19 patients as well as on health and care services.

Data from more than 70,000 hospital patients across more than 300 British hospitals was collected for the research.

It found that the most common health complications were problems with patients' kidneys and lungs, but neurological and cardiovascular conditions were also widely reported.

The rate of complications was high even among "young, previously healthy" patients, with 27 percent of 19-29 year olds and 37 percent of 30-39 year olds experiencing at least one complication after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Chilean Sinovac trial leaders recommend third dose of vaccine

The leaders of a Chilean late-stage human trial of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac has recommended a third dose of the jab to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.

The trial leaders said a separate in vitro laboratory trial to determine the vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta strain of the virus showed that neutralising antibodies reduced four-fold compared to those produced against the original coronavirus strain first found in China.

Chinese scientists have previously reported a smaller three-fold reduction.

Dr Alexis Kalergis, the director of Chile's Millennium Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy which also ran a clinical trial with 2,000 participants, said less than 3 percent had contracted the virus six months after receiving a second vaccine shot.

However, the study showed a drop-off in protective antibody levels after six months and Kalergis said he recommended the application of a third, "booster dose" to provide better protection against virus mutations.

Slovakia pledges 10,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan

Taiwan has garnered another donation of coronavirus vaccines, this time from Slovakia which has pledged 10,000 doses in what the central European country said was a show of support after a Taiwanese gift of face masks to Slovakia last year.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the de facto Slovak embassy in Taiwan said the country would be giving Taiwan 10,000 vaccine doses. It did not say which brand or when they would be arriving.

Brazil registers 1,548 deaths

Brazil has registered 1,548 Covid-19 deaths and 52,789 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 538,942 total coronavirus deaths and 19,262,518 total confirmed cases.

Mexico posts 233 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,821 new confirmed cases and 233 more fatalities, bringing its total figures to 2,629,648 infections and 235,740 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies