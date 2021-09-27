Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 232M people and has killed at least 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 27:

A woman sits among thousands of white flags representing Americans who have died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) placed over 20 acres of the National Mall in Washington, US, September 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Study says pandemic cut life expectancy by most since WW2

The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

There were greater drops in life expectancy for men than women in most countries, with reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall.

Thailand to further ease coronavirus restrictions



Thailand will further ease its coronavirus restrictions later this week, the country's Covid-19 task force said.

From October 1, some more businesses, which include spas and cinemas, will be allowed to reopen in 29 "dark red" provinces listed under maximum control, including the capital Bangkok, the task force said.

New Zealand to begin letting people isolate at home

New Zealand is to begin allowing small numbers of vaccinated travellers to isolate at home instead of in state-run quarantine facilities as part of a phased approach to re-opening its borders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The pilot project starting next month will be open to 150 people, who must be New Zealand citizens or residents and are fully vaccinated, Ardern said at a news conference.

Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies

he Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi.

The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch of Russia's flagship vaccine against Covid-19. Vietnam previously said it would receive 20 million doses from Russia this year.

Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more curbs eased

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) government plans to unveil its roadmap for reopening the state from shutdowns, detailing the differing levels of freedoms to be afforded to citizens based on their vaccination status.

With 60 percent of people aged 16 and over fully inoculated – above the national average of 52 percent – officials expect to reach their 80 percent target around the end of October, based on current vaccination rates.

"You will be surprised at what will be announced," Deputy Premier John Barilaro told 2GB radio.

China reports 35 more cases

China reported 35 new confirmed virus cases in the mainland for September 26, compared with 29 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 13 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compared with nine local cases a day earlier.

Eleven of the new local cases were found in Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, while two were reported in the city of Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province.

Mexico's death toll rises to 275,446

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,988 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 147 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,632,800 and the death toll to 275,446.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real virus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Brazil logs 8,668 cases

Brazil has registered 8,668 new virus cases and 243 new deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Its pandemic death toll has now reached 594,443.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies