Covid-19 has infected more than 303M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Experts say rapid antigen test will not reliably detect the Omicron variant in the first few days of an infection, so manufacturers should seek US approval to allow users to safely collect samples from the throat as well. (Reuters)

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Mexico greenlights Molnupiravir for Coronavirus patients

Mexico has approved emergency use of Merck's Molnupiravir antiviral medication to treat Covid-19 patients, the nation's health regulator COFEPRIS said in a statement.

COFEPRIS was expected to soon also approve Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to treat Covid-19, Lopez Obrador added at a regular news conference. Both medications were approved last month in the United States.

Molnupiravir was developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30 percent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

Rapid Covid tests may not give proper results - study

Swabbing the nose with a rapid antigen test will not reliably detect the Omicron variant in the first few days of an infection, so manufacturers should seek US approval to allow users to safely collect samples from the throat as well, according to an infectious diseases expert.

The US Food and Drug Administration has expressed concerns over the safety of self throat swabbing.

People can already transmit Omicron to others when it has infected their throat and saliva but before the virus reaches their nose, so swabbing the nostrils too early in the course of infection will not pick it up, Dr. Michael Mina, formerly of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and now chief science officer at eMed, said during a news conference.

A study released on medRxiv ahead of peer review looked at 29 Omicron-infected workers in high-risk professions who had PCR and antigen tests done simultaneously on multiple days. The PCR tests of saliva detected the virus on average three days before the rapid nose-swab samples became positive.

Pentagon cuts deal for 13.3M at-home test kits

The US Defense Department said it awarded a contract to Revival Health Inc for 13.3 million Covid-19 at-home test kits as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to make available 500 million test kits.

The Pentagon announcement did not give the cost of the contract.

Previously, it also awarded $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to purchase Covid-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies