Of 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta, study shows. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 13, 2022

US study shows less hospitalisation and death risk for Omicron patients

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalisation and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels.

People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalised, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper.

Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.

The study showed that of 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta.

Australian Open crowds capped at 50 percent over Covid



Crowds at the Australian Open will be capped at 50 percent capacity as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations continue to rise in Melbourne, the Victoria state government has said.

"These updates to arrangements for the Australian Open will mean that fans, players and the workforce can look forward to a terrific Covid-safe event," Victorian tourism minister Jaala Pulford said in a statement ahead of the first tennis Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

Brazil's Bolsonaro underestimates Omicron

President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection.

In the country with the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, Bolsonaro said the arrival of the Omicron variant posed little threat, even as experts warn of growing pressure on hospitals.

The coronavirus-skeptic president said that Omicron has not killed anyone, after municipal authorities in the state of Goias announced the country's first death due t o the new variant.

Spain seeks a different approach to Covid

Spain has reported a new daily record for coronavirus infections and its health minister said the country may begin treating Covid-19 like other viral infections once the current wave subsides.

Spain is leading the push for other European countries to consider how to live with Covid-19 like other endemic viruses.

French teachers to walk out over Covid strategy

French teachers will walk off the job en masse over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, or properly protect pupils and staff against infection.

Teachers, parents and school administrators have struggled to keep up with new testing rules, announced before the end of Christmas holidays but changed twice since following criticism.

The government, having reversed an earlier policy of quickly shutting down classes with positive coronavirus cases, says some degree of complication is the price to pay for keeping schools open.

