The number of Covid-19 infections in England is starting to fall, possibly reflecting the impact of a new lockdown, but cases are not coming down quickly enough. Here are updates for January 28:

Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 28, 2021:

English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high, study finds

The number of Covid-19 infections in England is starting to fall, possibly reflecting the impact of a new lockdown, but cases are not coming down quickly enough and prevalence remains very high, a large study has showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier indicated that the Covid-19 lockdown in England would last until at least March 8, dashing any lingering hopes that schools would be able to fully reopen in February.

The Imperial College London study found that the numbers infected with coronavirus are at their highest since the study began last May.

The authors of the study, which is known as REACT-1, said they had found that any effect of the English lockdown, introduced on January 5, had been slow in lowering prevalence of infections, with the impact uneven across regions.

The United Kingdom as a whole has recorded 101,887 deaths from Covid-19 – the world's fifth-highest official toll.

Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths



Mexico's health ministry has reported 17,944 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,623 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,806,849 cases and 153,639 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, released new figures showing that the death toll was far higher than first reported for much of last year.

The figure is more than 68 percent higher than the 64,414 deaths from the new coronavirus reported at the time by the health ministry for the same period.

China reports 54 new Covid-19 cases in mainland vs 75 a day earlier



China has reported 54 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, down from 75 cases reported a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 41 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections compared with 55 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, fell to 28 from 61 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,326, while the death to ll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Vietnam reports first two locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in 55 days

Vietnam's health ministry has confirmed its first two locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for nearly two months.

The latest patients include a support staff worker at Van Don international airport who was responsible for taking infected passengers from abroad to Covid-19 quarantine facilities, and a factory worker who came into contact with a Vietnamese national who later tested positive for the new UK variant of the virus upon arrival in Japan.

Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases, allowing neighbouring Queensland state to lift border restrictions while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel. Australian states imposed quarantine or hard border restrictions for travellers from New South Wales (NSW) after an outbreak in Sydney in late December, throwing Christmas holiday plans of thousands of Australians into chaos.

The Sydney clusters have now been curbed, giving other states the confidence to reopen borders. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state would welcome NSW residents from Febraury1.

Regeneron works on UK, S.African Covid variants: company

Regeneron's synthetic antibody treatment remains effective against the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, the US biotechnology company announced.

The therapy used on ex-president Donald Trump has had emergency approval since November for people with mild to moderate symptoms and a high risk of becoming seriously ill.

REGEN-COV – featuring potent neutralizing antibodies called imdevimab and casirivimab – remained effective against both variants, the company said in a statement, although casirivimab's potency against the South African variant was "reduced."

Colombia restricts flights to and from Brazil over new coronavirus strain

Colombia will restrict flights to and from Brazil for a month to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating there, President Ivan Duque said.

Monitoring at the border between Brazil, Latin America's largest country, and Colombia will also be increased, the president said.

"As a preventative measure, for a period of 30 days while all observations are carried out, restrictive measures will be taken on flights from Colombia to Brazil and from Brazil to Colombia," Duque said.

Source: Reuters