Covid-19 has infected more than 164 million people and claimed at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 19:

A member of a medical team wearing protective suits clean the airfield, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan on April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 19:

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes restrictions

Sudan has banned travellers arriving from India and imposed new restrictions including closing schools, as virus cases rise.

"Entry will be prevented for all travellers arriving directly from India or through any other country after having visited India in the past 14 days," said the country's ruling council in a statement.

Travellers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be re-tested upon arrival, it said.

India is experiencing elevated numbers of cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a "variant of concern."

Sudan has registered 34,707 cases including 1,116 fatalities as of May 16.

Brazil reports over 75,400 new cases

Brazil has recorded 75,445 additional cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data.

Kuwait ends quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers

Kuwait's cabinet has said that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.

The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from the virus not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.

Saudi to invest $1B to support Africa's post-pandemic recovery

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the kingdom will continue to support African countries to help their recovery following the blow to their economies, with investments and loans worth around $1 billion this year.

"Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or around $1 billion, in developing countries in Africa this year," Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech to a debt relief conference in Paris

Argentina hits new one-day death record at 745 fatalities

Argentina has reported a record one-day death toll of 745 as the South American country gets hit by a second wave of infections that brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35,543.

Since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, Argentina has confirmed a total 3.371 million infections and 71,771 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies