Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 203M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 9:

Protesters rally against a lockdown to curb the spread of an outbreak of coronavirus in Melbourne, Australia, on August 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, August 9

Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's public approval rating has hit its lowest level since the pandemic began amid growing frustration over lockdowns and a sluggish vaccination drive, according to a poll.

A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison's public support dropped four points to 47%, the lowest level since he fielded criticism early last year over his government's response to devastating bushfires.

Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition government is also trailing opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for minor parties are distributed, by 47-53.

If the poll result were replicated at an election, the conservative government would lose office to centre-left Labor.

Morrison has been under fire for a slow vaccine rollout which critics said had plunged large parts of the country into a cycle of stop-and-start lockdowns to quell outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Snap lockdowns, tough border controls and swift contact tracing have helped Australia keep its pandemic numbers relatively low, with just over 36,250 cases and 938 deaths.

Suga's support falls below 30% for first time

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid below 30% for the first time since he took office, a survey showed, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to boost his ratings amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60% said they did not want Suga to stay on as premier, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper, darkening his ruling party's prospects in general elections to be held later this year.

In the poll conducted over the weekend, Suga's support slid to 28%, the lowest since he became prime minister in September last year.

Of those polled, 56% of those who replied said it was good to hold the Tokyo Games, while 32% thought it was a bad idea.

Japan's slow vaccination rollouts have hurt Suga's popularity and a spike in new infections, caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, has overshadowed the Olympic Games with cases hitting a milestone of one million on Friday.

Mexico has more than 7,000 new cases

Mexico registered 7,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 172 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 2,971,817 infections and 244,420 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

US teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as Covid surges

Covid-19 vaccinations should be required for US teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill.

"The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

"I felt the need ... to stand up and say this as a matter of personal conscience," she said.

The number of children hospitalised with Covid is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies