Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 3M people and infected more than 141M others globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 18:

Students wear protective masks as they have their temperature checked before entering classrooms in Peshawar, Pakistan January 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 18

Pakistan reports record deaths, infections

Pakistan has set a 10-month record of daily infections and fatalities as a third wave of Covid-19 continues to batter the South Asian nation.

Some 6,127 new infections and 149 casualties were recorded during the past 24 hours, the highest single-day cases and fatalities since June 2020, the Health Ministry data showed.

The country had recorded 6,604 infections and 153 deaths on June 20.

Israel rescinds outdoor mask requirement

Israel rescinded the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and fully reopened schools in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the pandemic.

With almost 54 percent of its 9.3 million population having received both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel has logged sharp drops in contagion and cases.

Germany reports 19,185 cases – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 19,185 to reach 3,142,262 infections, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 67 to 79,914, the tally showed.

Pfizer agreed to supply additional vaccines, says Japan's vaccine minister

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has agreed to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's request to supply additional doses of the vaccine, the vaccine minister of Japan said.

"They have agreed on the essentials of the matter," vaccine tzar Taro Kono said during a live interview on Fuji TV, adding that further details including the shipment schedule will be discussed.

Kono did not specify the number of extra doses sought from Pfizer, but said Japan would secure enough supply by the end of September to inoculate all people over 16.

Australia, largely free of virus, in no hurry to reopen borders – PM

Australia is no hurry to reopen its international borders and risk the country's nearly virus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents in March 2020 and has been permitting only limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly its citizens returning from abroad.

The border closure, together with snap lockdowns, swift contact tracking and high community compliance with health measures, have made Australia one of the world's most successful countries in curbing the pandemic, limiting virus cases to under 29,500 infections and 910 deaths.

Germany to mourn 80,000 pandemic victims at memorial

Germany will hold a national memorial service for its 80,000 victims of the coronavirus, sharing the pain of grieving families and those who died alone because of curbs.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will join an ecumenical service in the morning at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a memorial against war and destruction.

They will later attend a ceremony at the capital's Konzerthaus, where the president will make a speech.

Brazil reports 67,636 new cases, 2,929 deaths

Brazil recorded 67,636 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,929 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 371,678, according to ministry data.

Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca Covid immunisation

A second person in Canada has experienced rare blood clots with low platelets after immunisation with AstraZeneca's vaccine, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement it received the report about an individual in Alberta. The agency added that such reports remain very rare.

France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil

France will order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in the South American county.

France decided this week to suspend all flights to and from Brazil. The measure will be extended until April 23, the prime minister's office said in the same statement.

Starting April 24, only people residing in France or holding a French or European Union passport will be allowed to fly to the country.

The government will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers upon arrival, the prime minister's office said, and authorities will make checks before and after the flight that the travellers made the proper arrangements to isolate themselves.

The police will also be used to ensure the quarantine is respected, it said. Prior to boarding on the plane, authorised travellers will be required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is less than 36 hours old.

The same measures will also gradually be put in place by April 24 for people returning from Argentina, Chile and South Africa, where the presence of other coronavirus variants were detected, the prime minister's office said.

Mexico records 4,157 cases, 535 new deaths

Mexico's recorded another 4,157 cases and 535 new deaths on Saturday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 2,304,096 and 212,228 deaths.

South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

South Africa's health regulator, on Saturday, recommended that the government lift the pause on administering drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's vaccines, given that certain conditions are met.

"These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said.

"In addition, measures are to be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT)," the statement added.

SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after US health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

A US panel will meet again next week to discuss whether the pause on the use of the vaccine should continue, after delaying a vote on the matter earlier this week.

Italian showbiz workers protest virus lockdowns

Hundreds of showbiz workers gathered in the centre of Rome to protest against the coronavirus lockdowns that have closed the curtains of theatres, cinemas and live music.

The protesters, supported by Italian singers and actors, brought hundreds of trunks to the central Piazza del Popolo, beating the cases with their hands in protest against the lockdown measures.

On Friday Italy announced its plans to start emerging from rolling partial lockdowns that were imposed during a fall virus surge.

Premier Mario Draghi announced the reopening of outdoor dining and schools at all grade levels in lower-risk regions starting April 26.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies