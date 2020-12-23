Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 78 million people globally and claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 23:

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, on October 30, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Switzerland begins vaccine rollout

Switzerland has started its vaccine rollout, with a care home resident in her 90s becoming the first person to receive an approved shot.

The woman, who lives in the Lucerne region in central Switzerland, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just four days after it was approved by national regulators.

Switzerland is battling stubbornly high coronavirus cases.

The country of 8.6 million people has seen a total of more than 415,000 infections and over 6,300 deaths since the pandemic began.

UAE Fatwa Council approves vaccines even with pork

The United Arab Emirates’ highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin.

The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products “haram,” or forbidden under Islamic law.

If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam’s restrictions on pork because of the higher need to “protect the human body.”

The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that “poses a risk to the entire society.

Scottish leader Sturgeon sorry for breaking restrictions

Scotland’s leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions when she took off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph published in the Scottish Sun newspaper showed Sturgeon chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask. She was attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant.

Under the Scottish government’s coronavirus rules, customers in restaurants and bars must wear a face covering except when seated at their table. Those breaching the rules can face a $81 (60-pound) fine.

After months of calm, Thailand grapples with virus outbreak

After managing against the odds to keep the coronavirus largely in check for most of the year, Thailand has suddenly found itself challenged by an expanding outbreak among migrant workers on the doorstep of the capital, Bangkok.

The surge of cases in Samut Sakhon province threatens to undo months of efforts to contain the virus and hasten recovery of Thailand's ailing economy.

Cases related to the outbreak have already been found in more than a dozen other provinces, including Bangkok.

Thailand's 576 new cases reported on Sunday was the country's biggest daily spike. For months, nearly all of the cases detected were in people already in quarantine after arriving from abroad.

Russia's vaccine volunteers will no longer receive placebos

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the developer of first Russian vaccine against Covid-19 has said that volunteers in the trials for the Sputnik V shot will no longer receive placebos.

Serbia to start vaccinations on Thursday

Serbia will begin vaccinating people against the virus on Thursday, President Aleksandar Vucic has said, making the Balkan state one of the first in Europe to launch a campaign with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Officials said Serbia has received nearly 5,000 doses of the vaccine, which is already in use in the United States and Britain.

Meanwhile European Union countries plan to roll out the vaccine on December 27.

Flights from UK to Bulgaria to resume on Wednesday

Bulgaria will allow flights from the United Kingdom from 1000 GMT to help Bulgarians wishing to return home.

The Balkan country closed its air, land and sea borders to travellers from Britain late on Sunday in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Travellers coming from the UK will be tested for the coronavirus and will have to observe a 10-day quarantine after arrival, the country's government said.

Cases and deaths keep rising in South Korea

South Korea has added 1,092 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone.

At least 17 patients died from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 739 as concerns grow about a shortage in intensive care beds. At least 284 of the country’s 15,0 85 active patients were in serious or critical condition.

South Korea had been seen as a success story against Covid-19 after health workers managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in the spring. But critics say the country gambled on its own success by easing social distancing restrictions to help the economy.

Russia records 27,250 new cases

Russia has reported 27,250 new cases during the past 24 hours, including 5,652 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,933,753.

Authorities said 549 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 52,461.

Dubai to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech

Dubai will start inoculating people with the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for free from today, joining Saudi Arabia which last week became the first Arab country to begin using this vaccine.

The move comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain earlier this month rolled out a vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to the general public.

UAE was the first country to roll out the Chinese vaccines for its population, saying earlier this month saying it has 86% efficacy, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.

Czech Republic report 10,821 new virus cases

The Czech Republic has reported 10,821 new virus cases, the first daily tally over 10,000 since November 6.

The government is due to decide later on Wednesday whether to move the country to the fifth, strictest level of anti-coronavirus measures due to rising numbers of infections and hospitalisations.

Covid-19 not under control in France

The coronavirus pandemic is not under control in France and a new lockdown must remain an option, Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris' Saint-Antoine hospital says.

Medical experts have voiced concerns that the Christmas holidays could result in a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in France and Europe. Data published on Tuesday showed that France had reported a further 802 related deaths in the last 24 hours, and another 11,795 confirmed cases.

India reports 23,950 new cases

India has recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said.

Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry added.

Daily cases have been dipping steadily in India since hitting a peak in September, although the country still has the second-highest infections in the world, after the United States.

A total of 146,444 people have died of Covid-19 in the country, with 333 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Germany's cases rise by 24,740



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed.

Mexico to start vaccinations on Thursday

Mexico will begin Covid-19 immunisations on Thursday, a day after the country receives its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) the first consignment of the Pfizer vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 arrives," he said on Twitter.

"There will be a press opportunity and then the vaccine will be safeguarded until its use on Thursday, December 24, the day vaccinations start," Lopez-Gatell said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said 1.4 million doses will arrive from Belgium of the 34.4 milli on that the company has agreed to deliver.

The first vaccines will be destined for frontline medical personnel, and administered in Mexico City and the northern state of Coahuila due to the logistics related to the frigid temperatures required for the shots.

Trump calls Covid relief bill 'a disgrace'

President Donald Trump has rejected a $900 billion bipartisan Covid stimulus package, calling it "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.

While he did not explicitly say he would not sign the bill, which passed overwhelmingly on Monday in both houses of Congress, Trump made clear he would not accept the legislation.

"It really is a disgrace," he said in a video message posted to Twitter.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and just send me a suitable bill."

Mexico reports 897 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 12,511 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 897 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,338,426 cases and 119,495 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australian NSW state eases curbs for Christmas

Australia's most populous state has relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown.

New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, reported eight locally acquired cases on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday in another sign that social distancing and mass testing have brought a dangerous new outbreak under control.

About a quarter of a million residents in Australia's largest city were ordered to stay home for five days from December 19 as authorities rushed to contain the outbreak, which has now grown to 97 cases.

Residents in the affected areas were told not to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, work, emergency medical treatment, or visiting an isolated relative.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies