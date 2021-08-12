Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 205M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 12:

Year 12 HSC students begin to get their Pfizer vaccines for the coronavirus disease at a mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park on August 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, August 12

Sydney reportedly faces tougher lockdown as Delta outbreak grows

Police in Sydney will be given greater powers to enforce lockdown orders with additional military support to stem a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, The Australian newspaper reported.

With the outbreak growing by the day despite seven weeks of lockdown, police would be empowered to stop residents using loopholes in restrictions to travel outside the city, the newspaper reported.

The move comes after several outbreaks in regional towns across New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital, raising fears the virus is spreading out of control.

The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New Zealand to let in vaccinated travellers

New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early next year as part of a phased reopening of its borders that were shut last year due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

Ardern said the government will move to a new individual risk-based model for quarantine-free travel from the first quarter of 2022 that will establish low-, medium- and high-risk pathways into the country.

Vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries can travel quarantine-free, while those from medium- and high-risk countries will have to go through a combination of quarantine measures ranging from self-isolation to spending 14 days in quarantine.

"We’re simply not in a position to a fully reopen just yet. When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible," Ardern said in a speech at a forum about reconnecting New Zealanders to the world.

California becomes first US state to order teachers to get vaccine or test

California has become the first US state to require that its teachers and other school staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid-19, a move Governor Gavin Newsom called "a responsible step" to ensure the safety of children.

The move comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates hit its second legal setback after a judge in Dallas County temporarily blocked it from being enforced amid a nationwide rise in coronavirus cases.

Abbott and fellow Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida have faced defiance over their statewide orders that prevent local officials from deciding whether to require that masks be worn.

Masks have become a divisive issue, often splitting the country along political lines, despite near universal agreement among health experts that they can limit the spread of the virus.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases top 3 million



Mexico has reported 22,711 more coronavirus cases, according to official data, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over 3 million.

Mexico also reported an additional 727 fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 246,203.

All told, Mexico has now registered 3,020,596 coronavirus infections.

Brazil reports 975 deaths

Brazil has recorded 32,443 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 975 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 565,748, according to ministry data.

British ministers reportedly drawing up plans to cut thousands of civil service jobs

British ministers are drawing up plans to cut thousands of civil service jobs as part of a three-year review of government spending, The Times newspaper has reported.

The UK Treasury has told departments to identify cuts in day-to-day budgets before the spending review this autumn, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Ministers and officials have been told they need to reverse headcount increases as a result of Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak, according to the newspaper.

Civil service unions have been told most of the cuts will be achieved by not recruiting externally when officials leave jobs, The Times said.

