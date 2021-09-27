Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 232M people and has killed at least 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 27:

Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more curbs eased

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) government plans to unveil its roadmap for reopening the state from shutdowns, detailing the differing levels of freedoms to be afforded to citizens based on their vaccination status.

With 60 percent of people aged 16 and over fully inoculated – above the national average of 52 percent – officials expect to reach their 80 percent target around the end of October, based on current vaccination rates.

"You will be surprised at what will be announced," Deputy Premier John Barilaro told 2GB radio.

Pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two – study

The Covid-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published on Monday by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile. There were reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall.

China reports 35 cases

China reported 35 new confirmed virus cases in the mainland for September 26, compared with 29 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 13 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compared with nine local cases a day earlier.

Eleven of the new local cases were found in Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, while two were reported in the city of Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province.

Mexico's death toll rises to 275,446

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,988 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 147 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,632,800 and the death toll to 275,446.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real virus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Brazil logs 8,668 cases

Brazil has registered 8,668 new virus cases and 243 new deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Its pandemic death toll has now reached 594,443.

