Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 212 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 23:

People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei City, Taiwan, on July 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Taiwan to start contested roll-out of first domestic Covid shot

Taiwan will begin administering its first domestically-developed Covid-19 vaccine, with President Tsai Ing-wen leading the way in getting the shot as the government casts aside objections that they have rushed the approval process.

The government last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's Covid-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries.

More than 700,000 people have signed up so far to receive the Medigen vaccine.

To demonstrate her confidence in the shot and prove it is safe, Tsai has held off on using vaccines from Moderna Inc or AstraZeneca Plc, the current mainstay of Taiwan's vaccination programme.

Medigen, whose Chinese name literally means "high-end", rejects claims its vaccine is either unsafe or that it has been sent to market with undue haste, saying it is effective and well tested.

Mexico reports 7,658 new cases, 228 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 7,658 new cases of Covid-19 and 228 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,225,073 and the death toll to 253,155.

Israel launches Covid antibody tests for children as young as 3

Israel launched antibody testing for children aged as young as three, seeking information on the number of unvaccinated youths who have developed protection against coronavirus ahead of the new school year.

Despite surging daily infections caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Israel's government insists it wants to avoid the hardships and developmental setbacks caused by school closures.

Israel has already begun vaccinating children aged 12 and above.

Brazil reports 14,404 new infections, 318 deaths

Brazil recorded 14,404 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 318 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 574,527, according to ministry data.

Italy reports 5,923 new cases, 23 more deaths

Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,923 from 7,470.

Italy has registered 128,751 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.48 million cases to date.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for Covid-19

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vrabel, 46, said he is quarantining away from the team following getting tested after developing a sore throat.

He said he will lean on Titans assistants Jim Haslett and Jim Schwartz, both former NFL head coaches, in his absence.

US administers 362.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The United States has administered 362,657,771 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 428,531,345 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 201,425,785 people had received at least one dose, while 170,821,621 people are fully vaccinated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies