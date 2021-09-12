Fast News

Covid-19 has infected over 225M people and has claimed 4.6M lives. Here are virus-related developments for September 12:

Russia blames the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Russia sees more than 18,500 cases

Russia has reported 18,554 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily death toll surged to 788, official data showed.

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July.

India reports 338 new deaths

India has recorded 28,591 new Covid-19 cases and 338 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Infections have risen to 33.23 million and deaths to 4,42,655, it said.

No more Covid-19 lockdowns, UK minister suggests

British Health Minister Sajid Javid has said he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns to fight the Covid-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.

"I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don't see how we get to another lockdown," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Asked about so-called Covid passports, Javid added: "What I can say is that we've looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."

Australia's Queensland avoids Covid-19 lockdown as cases dip in Victoria

Queensland, Australia's third most populous state, said it does not need to order a lockdown after it detected zero infections in the past 24 hours.

The state on Saturday reported five cases, with state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that a lockdown could be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

Australia's second most populous state said daily Covid-19 infections fell slightly.

Victoria state said it recorded 392 infections in the past 24 hours, down slightly on the 450 cases recorded one day earlier.

Brazil registers 712 more deaths

Brazil has reported 14,335 new coronavirus cases and 712 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

More than 585,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 21 million cases, the ministry says.

Mexico records 675 more deaths

Mexico has recorded 12,511 confirmed coronavirus cases and 675 more fatalities from the virus, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Latin American nation to 3,506,743 and the overall death toll to 267,524.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies