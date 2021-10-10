Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 238M people and killed over 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 10:

Police uses a water cannon as demonstrators protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Tension eases in Rome after vaccine rule protest

The heat between riot police and protesters in Rome eventually cooled down on Saturday evening after water cannon and tear gas was fired at anti 'Green Pass' demonstrators.

Earlier in the day, thousands demonstrated against a government rule requiring vaccines or recent negative tests to access workplaces starting next week.

The certification in Italy, known as a “Green Pass,” takes effect on October 15 and applies to public and private workplaces.

The protesters first held a noisy, authorised protest on Saturday in Piazza Del Popolo.

Then demonstrators left the vast square and clashed with police as they headed through nearby Villa Borghese Park and then down Via Veneto in an unauthorised march.

Police in helmets and carrying shields and batons blocked them from marching down a street that runs past Premier Mario Draghi's office.

But a group of protesters broke off and headed down another street in Rome's historic main shopping district that ends near the premier’s office.

Police formed a line, aided by police vans, and sprayed water to thwart access to the seat of the Italian government.

Many protesters raised clenched fists or waved Italian flags and shouted “Freedom!” One banner read “Get your hands off (our) work."

Rai State TV said demonstrators numbered at least 10,000, while organisers said they numbered 100,000.

Mexico reports 6,153 new cases, 348 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,153 new cases in the country and 348 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,720,545 and the death toll to 281,958.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil has 404 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Brazil has had 16,451 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 404 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began.

There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies