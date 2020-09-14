Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 927,000 people and infected more than 29.1 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 14:

In this August 19, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker sits at the entrance to a free Covid-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (AP)

Monday, September 14, 2020

Texas reports 1,840 new cases, 47 deaths

Texas health officials on Sunday reported 1,840 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the state is now at 659,434, while the death toll is now at 14,190.

Health officials estimate that about 67,000 cases in the state are currently active.

There were about 3,300 people with Covid-19 hospitalised in Texas on Sunday, health officials said. The number of hospitalisations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.

BP: Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid Covid-19 scars

Fossil fuel consumption is set to shrink for the first time in modern history as climate policies boost renewable energy while the coronavirus epidemic leaves a lasting effect on global energy demand, BP said in a forecast.

BP's 2020 benchmark Energy Outlook underpins Chief Executive Bernard Looney's new strategy to "reinvent" the 111-year old oil and gas company by shifting renewables and power.

London-based BP expects global economic activity to only partially recover from the epidemic over the next few years as travel restrictions ease. But some "scarring effects" such as work from home will lead to slower growth in energy consumption.

BP this year extended its outlook into 2050 to align it with the company's strategy to slash the carbon emissions from its operations to net zero by the middle of the century.

Australia's Covid-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly 3 months

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Monday reported seven deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 35 new cases, its lowest daily rise in infections since late June.

The state has eased some restrictions in its largest city Melbourne from Monday by shortening the overnight curfew by an hour and doubling the amount of time people are able to spend outside to two hours per day.

Victoria has continued a steady downward trend in daily cases in recent days with the rise in infections falling to double digits thanks to the hard lockdown from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

The southeastern state, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, reported 41 cases and seven deaths a day earlier.

Brazil registers 415 deaths

Brazil registered 415 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 14,768 additional cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The nation has now registered 4,330,455 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 131,625 deaths.

In terms of total coronavirus deaths, Brazil trails only the United States. However, new cases and deaths have stabilised over the last several weeks in Latin America's largest country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies