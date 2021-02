Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.47 million people and infected over 111.9 million globally. Here are virus-related developments for February 22:

People wait in line to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease at a vaccination site at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, US, February 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, February 22, 2021

Texas to get one million vaccine doses in coming week, governor says

Texas will receive almost one million Covid-19 vaccine doses in the coming week, Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter, adding that the state will catch up for delays during the winter storm.

US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that the storm and power outages in Texas posed a significant problem for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Palestinian vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank

The Palestinians' Covid-19 vaccination plan faces a $30 million funding shortfall, even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.

Israel, a world leader in terms of vaccination speed, could perhaps consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said.

"In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines," it said.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60% coverage.

Cost estimates suggest that "a total of about $55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is an existing gap of $30 million," the World Bank said, calling for additional donor help.

Australia starts vaccine rollout amid controversy

Australia launched its public rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday amid protests over the campaign, including a vocal show of opposition by crowds at the final of the Australian Open.

Some 60,000 doses are set to be given this week, starting with frontline workers -- from healthcare staff to hotel quarantine employees and police -- and residents of aged care homes.

Morning television news programmes showed the first shots being administered to medical and quarantine staff in Melbourne and Sydney, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison received his jab in a "curtain-raiser" event aimed at convincing Australians the vaccine was safe.

The launch was overshadowed by scattered but vocal anti-vaccine protests in major cities, capped by an outburst by tennis fans at the men's final of the Australian Open on Sunday night.

During the awards ceremony after Novak Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title, Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka sparked a loud chorus of boos from the crowd of 7,500 when she mentioned hopes the vaccine rollout would help end the disruption of professional sports caused by the pandemic.

California death toll tops 9,000

California’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic has topped 49,000, even as the rates of new infections and hospitalisations continue to plummet across the state.

California reported another 408 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 49,105 — the highest in the nation.

Health officials said on Sunday that the number of patients in California hospitals with Covid-19 has slipped below 7,000, a drop of more than a third over two weeks.

The 6,760 new confirmed cases reported Sunday are more than 85% below the mid-December peak of about 54,000 in one day.

Total cases are approaching 3.45 million.

The positivity rate for people being tested has been falling for weeks, which means fewer people will end up in hospitals.

Brazil reports 527 new deaths

Brazil registered 527 additional Covid-19 deaths and 29,026 new cases of the virus on Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American nation has now recorded 246,504 total coronavirus deaths and 10,168,174 confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies