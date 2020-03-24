Fast News

WHO says the coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating" as the number of deaths stands more than 16,500, with over 350,000 confirmed infections. Here's the latest:

Social distancing marks are seen on the seats due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand on March 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Thailand reports 3 new deaths



Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a health official said.

The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.

The three deaths were patients who had other health complications, including a 70-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 45-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had health problems, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, while 766 are still being treated in hospitals.

Germany's Covid-19 cases rise to 27,436

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.

Mideast, Central Asia countries ask IMF for virus support

A dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia have asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus.

The Kyrgyz Republic is likely to receive the first emergency disbursement, the fund said.

Governments should spare no expense to help their health systems and strengthen social safety nets, despite already squeezed budgets, Jihad Azour, director of the fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, wrote in an IMF blog.

He said central banks should be ready to provide liquidity to banks particularly to support lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, while conventional fiscal measures to support the economy –– such as spending on infrastructure –– could be considered once the crisis begins to dissipate.

Kyrgyzstan moves to lock down major cities



Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on in its three biggest cities including the capital Bishkek, a move that will allow authorities to lock them down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, local emergencies were also declared in three provincial districts, which will open the way for measures from banning layoffs to imposing curfews.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has reported 16 cases of coronavirus infections so far.

Australia PM warns of harsh penalties

Australia's New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will use harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as the coronavirus pandemic was at a "critical stage."

"We need to make sure everybody who's in self-isolation stays in self-isolation. We are ramping up our compliance," she told reporters.

"There are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that. We have to take this seriously."

The number of Covid-19 cases in NSW jumped by 149 overnight to 818.

The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1,700, up from less than 100 at the start of March.

Berejiklian did not specify how the self-isolation rules will be enforced.

"I don't want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn't do what it needed to do at the right time," she said.

Cuba to quarantine tourists over virus fears

Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the communist country's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Monday.

"All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine... They cannot leave the hotel" until they find a flight home, he said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday.

Japan in talks with IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Japan's government is negotiating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games by a maximum one year, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach later on Tuesday, the paper said, citing a senior Japanese government official.

US clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments soon

President Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic.

"Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus," Trump said.

"We have 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow."

Turkey adopts new measures

Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity while all grocery stores will only provide service between 0600 GMT and 1800 GMT (0900 and 2100 local time).

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time, depending on the size of the store.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies