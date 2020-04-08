Fast News

The virus has killed more than 82,000 people and has spread to 209 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 8:

A medical staff helps a baby put on a face mask, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, before entry into the Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on April 8, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported111 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths.

The dead included a 48-year-old Russian, a 69-year-old Indian and a 69-year-old US national, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

Since the pandemic escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,369 cases and 30 fatalities, while 888 patients have recovered and gone home.

People allowed to leave China's Wuhan as coronavirus lockdown eases

The central Chinese city of Wuhan began allowing people to leave on Wednesday for the first time since it was locked down 76 days ago to contain the novel coronavirus, despite fears of a second wave of infection if such restrictions are eased too soon.

China sealed off the city of 11 million people on January 23 after it became clear that the flu-like virus that had emerged there late last year was highly contagious and potentially deadly.

The first train to carry departing passengers out of the city left at 1650 GMT, and outbound highways were opened to vehicular traffic around the same time.

Panama reports 149 new cases

Panama registered 149 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 2,249 cases, authorities said.

The death toll stands at 59

Two Peruvian women diagnosed with Covid-19 give birth to healthy babies

Two pregnant women diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Peru have given birth to babies who have tested negative for the disease, a hospital in the capital Lima said on Tuesday.

The first of the children was born on March 27 and the second on March 31, both through cesarean sections on the advice of doctors to avoid complications, the Rebagliati Hospital in Lima reported.

"Fortunately, there has been no vertical transmission, that means that there has been no contagion from mothers to newborns," said Carlos Albretch, a doctor in the family unit of the hospital, which is run by state-owned Essalud.

He added that both mothers were in good health, although still receiving treatment for the coronavirus

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Nearly 2,000 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 0030 GMT Wednesday.

The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722, which is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far, Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798.

Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged.

Mainland China's imported cases stood at 1,042 as of Tuesday, up 59 from day earlier, according to the health authority.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 81,802 so far.

Mexico registers 2,785 cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths

Mexico has registered 346 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the country's total to 2,785, as well as 141 deaths, the health ministry said.

Head of EU's top science panel quits over Covid-19 response

The head of the European Union’s top science organisation has resigned at the height of the coronavirus crisis, an EU spokesman said early Wednesday.

Mauro Ferrari had only become president of the European Research Council on January 1, but EU Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said that “I can confirm that Professor Ferrari resigned.”

The news was first announced by the Financial Times, based on a statement released to the paper by Ferrari, who said he had “been extremely disappointed by the European response” to the pandemic. He complained about running into institutional and political obstacles as he sought to swiftly set up a scientific program to combat the virus.

“I have seen enough of both the governance of science, and the political operations at the European Union,” he wrote in the statement. “I have lost faith in the system itself.”

NYC virus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Covid-19's toll in New York City is now more than 1,000 deaths higher than that of the deadliest terror attack on US soil, which killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001.

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“A lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," he said.

But in an encouraging sign, the govern or said hospital admissions and the number of those receiving breathing tubes are dropping, indicating that measures taken to force people to keep their distance from one another are succeeding.

Brazil looks to China for coronavirus help as cases rise quickly

Brazil's health minister said the country faced a "serious problem" getting enough mechanical ventilators and had spoken to China to try and ensure it would be able to fill an order for face masks as coronavirus deaths accelerated.

Latin America's largest country has confirmed 13,717 coronavirus cases, while deaths rose to 667, exceeding 100 in 24 hours for the first time.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said he had spoken with the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday to ensure fu lfillment of medical equipment orders.

"We need to bring 40 million masks from China," he said at a news conference. "We are having difficulties in the Chinese market to guarantee these purchases."

Australia's parliament set to pass huge stimulus plan

Australia's parliament will return on Wednesday in a slimmed down version to pass an emergency $80 billion stimulus package as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the country's economy.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday would become "one of the most important days in the history of the Australian parliament, as we come together across the political divide to save millions of Australian jobs".

"What we are absolutely focused on is getting the support to people who need it most," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Parliament will sit with fewer than normal lawmakers amid efforts to stop the virus from spreading, with some MPs given special permission to cross state boundaries to pass the legislation, the ABC reported.

Trump says US may be getting to top of coronavirus curve

President Donald Trump said US might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the coronavirus outbreak and said he did not see an early written warning about the pandemic from a top White House aide.

The president said he was reluctant to talk about it but that the country might be on track for far fewer deaths than projected. Trump's coronavirus task force previously projected, based on models, that as many as 240,000 people in the US could die in the pandemic.

Trump reiterated that he wanted to reopen the US economy.

"We want to get it open soon, that's why I think maybe we're getting to the very top of the curve," Trump said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies