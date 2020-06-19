Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 455,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 19:

A Portuguese sign says "Keep a distance of three steps" at the entrance to an escalator at the Madureira Market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 17, 2020 (AP)

China publishes virus genome data from latest Beijing outbreak

China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed.

State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.

China reports 32 new cases

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China's National Health Commission said.

This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further following a series of local infections.

Another five asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of June 18 compared with eight a day earlier.

China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Mexico posts record number of infections

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 5,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 667 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Californians ordered to wear face masks in public

California's Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to wear face masks in public in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

"Science shows that face coverings and masks work," Newsom said in a statement. "They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

His order came following a decision last week by officials in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, to rescind an order requiring people to wear masks in public.

Three other counties – Fresno, Riverside and San Bernardino – had also walked backed on requirements to wear face coverings because of public pressure.

Further US lockdowns not needed, Fauci says

The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its outbreak under control, despite the fact that the national daily infection rate is not showing signs of decline, leading government expert Anthony Fauci told AFP in an interview Thursday.

"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he said when asked whether places like California and Texas that are seeing a surge in their caseload should reissue stay-at-home orders.

"I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

Brazil inches towards 1 million cases

Brazil's Health Ministry reported new Covid-19 statistics showing the country fast approaching 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths.

With the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths, up 1,238 from Wednesday, the ministry said.

