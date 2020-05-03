Fast News

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surged past 3.4 million with more than 244,000 deaths. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 3, 2020.

Art student Gregory Borlein prepares his graffiti with the inscription "The Corona Virus is a Wake up Call an our Chance to built a new and loving Society" on a wall in the slaughterhouse district in Munich, Germany, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Singapore reports 657 new cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 657 new virus infections, taking the city-state's total to 18,205.

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said.

South Korea to relax social distancing rules further

South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," he told a televised meeting of government officials.

Thailand reports its lowest number of cases since early March

Thailand reported only three new virus cases and no new deaths, as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week.

The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

Covid-19 cases in Germany rises over 165,000

The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 793 to 165,760, data from tracker Worldometer showed.

The death toll rose by 74 to 6,886.

Australia fights virus clusters as parts of country ease restrictions

Australia's state of Victoria saw its highest increase in new cases in weeks on Sunday and New South Wales state struggled with a cluster of infections at an aged care facility, as parts of the country began easing distancing rules.

Thirteen new cases were recorded in Victoria, health officials said, with six of the cases related to an infections cluster at a meat processing facility in Melbourne.

In New South Wales there were four new cases, two of which were recorded at the Newmarch aged care facility in Sydney, where more than 60 people have been infected and 14 have died.

Australia and neighbouring New Zealand, which have closed borders and imposed lockdowns and tight social restrictions, have been hailed for containing Covid-19 outbreaks, but the measures are set to push both economies into recession.

Roche gets US FDA emergency use nod for Covid-19 antibody test

Roche Holding AG received emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said

Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests, to help them learn more about who may have had the dis ease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to end lockdowns that have battered global economies.

Roche had previously pledged to make its antibody test available by early May and to boost production by June to "high double-digit millions" per month.

The Basel-based company, which also makes separate molecular tests to identify people with active Covid-19 infections, said its antibody test, Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2, has a specificity rate of about 99.8% and sensitivity rate of 100%.

These rates help determine if a patient has been exposed to CovidD-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and if the patient has developed antibodies against it.

Cremation traumatises in virus-hit Philippines

Families of virus victims in the Philippines are being denied traditional death rites in favour of hurried, impersonal cremations, with virus restrictions often meaning they are forbidden a last look at their loved ones.

It is a painful and disorienting process for both the families and crematory workers that has upended the Philippines' intimate rituals of laying the dead to rest.

Burial is the norm in the Catholic-majority nation, and it usually follows a days-long display of the embalmed body at home or in a chapel.

But due to the pandemic authorities are encouraging rapid cremations, though quick burials are still allowed, of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

Wakes are barred in these cases and hospitals must seal remains in plastic and send them directly to crematories or funeral homes.

Before the virus struck, families opting for cremation were able to have one last look at their loved one before the body was consigned to the flames.

Virus sweeping through massive US prison population

A massive wave of infections is blasting through the world's largest prison population in the United States even as officials begin opening up their economies, saying the disease has plateaued.

One prison in Marion, Ohio has become the most intensely infected institution across the country, with more than 80 percent of its nearly 2,500 inmates, and 175 staff on top of that, testing positive for Covid-19.

Virus deaths are on the increase in jails and penitentiaries across the country, with officials having few options, they are unable to force adequate distancing in crowded cells and facing shortages of medical personnel and personal protective gear everywhere.

Riots over inadequate protection and slow responses by prison authorities have already taken place in prisons in Washington state and Kansas.

Because of the hodge-podge of prison management, federal, state, and local authorities have their own, and many are run by for-profit private companies, testing and reporting has been haphazard.

Prison advocacy groups say that little has been done at the state and federal level to release prisoners who are non-violent or whose terms were near completion, which could lessen their danger of infection and create more space in the facilities.

US deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours

Virus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Mexico posts 1,349 new cases, 2,061 total deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,349 new known virus cases and 89 more deaths, bringing the country's total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.

The head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.

Panama records 370 more cases as testing increases

Panama registered 370 more cases, bringing its total to 7,090 cases and 197 deaths, the health ministry said, noting that the newly registered cases were partially due to increased testing.

However, Luis Sucre, Panama's health vice minister, said about a quarter of all tests performed were positive in the country, which is one of Latin America's busiest transit points.

"This tells us that we're not meeting our required objectives for this phase," he told reporters.

Venezuela eases lockdown for children, seniors

Venezuela's lockdown was eased for the second weekend in a row, allowing children and people over 65 to leave their homes for a few hours.

Families took advantage of the opportunity, taking to public squares and sports courts to get some exercise.

Children were seen playing with kites and looking at farm animals in a square in the centre of the capital Caracas.

Everyone appeared to be heeding calls from President Nicolas Maduro to wear face masks.

The Venezuelan government has reported 345 cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

Brazil reports 4,970 new cases, 421 deaths

There have been 4,970 new cases in Brazil and 421 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The nation has now registered 95,559 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,750 deaths.

New cases increased roughly 5.4 percent on Saturday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 6.7 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies