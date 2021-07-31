Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.2 million people and infected over 198 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 31:

Police check vehicles at a temporary checkpoint in the business district during a partial lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan on July 31, 2021. (AP)

Saturday, July 31:

Russia reports 23,807 infections

Russia has reported 23,807 new coronavirus cases, including 3,514 in Moscow, taking the national tally of infections to 6,265,873.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 792 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 158,563.

UK urges pregnant women to get vaccinated given variant risks

British health authorities have urged more pregnant women to get coronavirus jabs after a national study found the Delta variant appeared to increase their risk of severe symptoms.

England's top midwife has urged pregnant women to get the jab as new data showed an increase in severe illness among pregnant women hospitalised with virus symptoms.

Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, chief midwifery officer for England, wrote to GPs and midwives urging them to encourage expectant mothers to get a jab.

Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new surge

Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centres, amid an alarming increase in cases.

The lockdown began on Saturday and is set to last until August 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community.

Nationwide, Pakistan reported 65 deaths and 4,950 new virus cases in the past 24 hours. The South Asian country has reported 1,029,811 confirmed cases and 23, 360 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Bangladesh workers rush back despite virus surge



Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers have rushed back to major cities, besieging train and bus stations, after the government said export factories could reopen despite a deadly wave.

With the economy badly hit by the pandemic, the government excluded the factories that supply top brands in Europe and North America from a nationwide lockdown order.

Authorities had ordered factories, offices, transport and shops to close from July 23 to August 5 as daily infections and deaths hit record levels.

Rwanda lifts lockdown on capital



Rwanda's government has ordered the lifting of a lockdown on the capital Kigali and eight other districts even though cases are still on the rise.

The new measures will run from August 1-15, the government said in a statement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday.

Movement between Kigali and other provinces and districts of the country can resume, but a dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in place.

All social gatherings are still banned and schools and churches remain closed, but weddings are allowed with a limit of 10 guests.

Tokyo daily infections hit record high as Olympics continue

Newly reported cases in Olympic host city Tokyo have surged to a record high of 4,058, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

China reports 55 new cases as Delta variant spreads

China has reported 55 new cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 30 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths.

The other 25 cases were imported infections originating overseas.

Demo demands Malaysia PM quit over pandemic response



Hundreds of young people in Malaysia have rallied in central Kuala Lumpur, demanding the country's prime minister resign over what they view as his mismanagement of the pandemic.

Public anger has built up against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's unelected government, which took power in March 2020, as infections in Malaysia grew nearly eight-fold to more than 1 million despite a virus emergency in January and a lockdown since June 1.

Total deaths in Malaysia have soared to nearly 9,000. Daily cases surpassed 10,000 on July 13 for the first time and set a record Wednesday of nearly 17,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins count.

WHO urges action to suppress Covid before variants emerge

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is a warning to the world to suppress the virus quickly before it mutates again into something even worse, the WHO has said.

The highly-transmissible variant was first detected in India. It has now surfaced in 132 territories and is partly to blame for an 80 percent rise in coronavirus deaths in Africa over the past four weeks, the World Health Organization said.

"Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: "So far, four variants of concern have emerged – and there will be more as long as the virus continues to spread."

Though Delta has shaken many countries, Ryan said proven measures to bring transmission under control still worked.

"The same measures that we have applied before will stop that virus," notably physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and avoiding long periods indoors in poorly ventilated, busy places.

"They are stopping the Delta strain, especially when you add in vaccination.

But we need to work hard," he said.

Tedros said that on average, infections increased by 80 percent over the past four weeks in five of the six WHO regions.

Thailand reports daily record of new coronavirus cases and new deaths

Thailand has reported a daily record of 18,912 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 597,287.

The country also reported 178 new deaths, also a daily record, taking total fatalities to 4,857.

Mexico records 19,346 more cases, 459 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has recorded 19,346 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 459 fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,829,443 and the reported death toll to 240,456.

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter lockdown

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap Covid lockdown from Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.

Millions of residents in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days, state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Brazil reports 40,904 new cases, 963 deaths

Brazil has recorded 40,904 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 963 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 19.8 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 555,460, according to ministry data.

Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big Covid-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week's decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the US where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

The authors said the findings suggest that the CDC's mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside of hot spots.

The findings have the potential to upend past thinking about how the disease is spread. Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of virus and to be unlikely to pass it to others. But the new data shows that is not the case with the delta variant.

Disney mandates vaccines for on-site US employees

Walt Disney has announced it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

Disney added that they would require any newly hired employees to be fully vaccinated before beginning their employment.

This news comes as major tech companies including Alphabet's Google, Facebook, and Uber this week said that all of its US employees must get vaccinated to step inside their offices.

Health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

Uganda eases Covid curbs as admissions fall

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered an easing of a six-week Covid lockdown following a dramatic reduction in serious cases of the disease.

Infections had soared during a second wave driven by the highly transmissable Delta variant but since the lockdown, the authorities say daily admissions of severe and critical patients dropped from a daily peak of 204 to 50 currently.

Under the new measures, most public and private transport is set to resume from Monday, although bus operators were ordered to limit passengers to 50 percent of vehicle capacity.

Schools and places of worship are to stay closed and a dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force but the number of employees allowed to go to their offices will increase from 10 to 20 percent of the workforce.

According to health ministry figures, Uganda has registered 93,927 Covid cases of which 2,690 have been fatal, although privately senior clinicians say the true number of deaths is likely to be much higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies