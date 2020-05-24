Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.4 million people, with over 344,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 24:

A stop sign is seen at Canopy Beer company as they offer take away drinks to customers at their tap room in Herne Hill, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London, Britain, May 23, 2020 (Reuters)

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Top British aide asked to quit for lockdown trip

Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative party are joining opposition calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide to quit for traveling 400 kilometres (250 miles) to his parents’ home during a nationwide lockdown while he was coming down with the coronavirus.

The government has defended Dominic Cummings after the revelation that he had driven from London to Durham, northeast England, with his wife and son at the end of March.

A lockdown that began March 23 stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise.

The government said Cummings made the trip because he wanted to ensure his 4-year-old son was looked after while he and his wife were ill.

But critics of the government expressed outrage that Cummings had broken stringent rules saying people should “Stay Home ... Save Lives.”

Thailand reports no new cases for fourth time this month



Thailand reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, maintaining the total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

Sunday was the fourth day in this month that there were no new daily cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

There are 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

107-year-old woman recovers in Iran

A 107-year-old Iranian woman who was infected with the new coronavirus has recovered, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The woman, Saltanat Akbari, was admitted to the Khansari hospital in the central city of Arak. She was released from the hospital after spending "some time" in isolation.

"She defeated the virus with the help of doctors and nurses at the hospital," Fars said.

Iran is one of the most affected countries in the Middle East with a total of 133,521 infected cases and 7,359 deaths.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 178,281

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 431 to 178,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 31 to 8,247, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 65,856 cases, 7,179 deaths

Mexican health authorities registered 3,329 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 190 new deaths, a health official said on Saturday, bringing the total number to 65,856 cases and 7,179 deaths.

Argentina extends mandatory lockdown for Buenos Aires

Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown for the capital, Buenos Aires, until June 7, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Saturday, after the city saw a steady increase of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Argentina's lockdown, which was due to expire on Sunday, has been in place since March 20, though officials relaxed restrictions in some areas of the country.

Brazil registers 965 new deaths, confirmed cases hit 347,398

Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Health Ministry said.

The country now has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world's virus hot spot behind the United States.

The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be higher than the official figures disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags.

Two more positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday.

Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed from England's top-flight clubs.

Project leader: Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial has 50% chance of success

The University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial has only a 50% chance of success as the coronavirus seems to be fading rapidly in Britain, the professor co-leading the development of the vaccine told TheTelegraph newspaper.

Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, which has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine, said that an upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return "no result" due to low transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

"It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time", Hill told the British newspaper. "At the moment, there's a 50% chance that we get no result at all."

Spain to reopen to tourists as South America named virus hotspot

Spain said on Saturday it would let in foreign tourists and restart top league football in the coming weeks, accelerating Europe's exit from strict coronavirus lockdowns, even as the disease continued its deadly surge in parts of South America.

DRC officials deny virus figures manipulated

Government officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have denied any manipulation of its figures for coronavirus cases and deaths.

The controversy came as health officials announced DRC's latest Covid-19 figures which stand at 63 deaths from 2,025 cases, most of them in the capital, Kinshasa. So far, 312 people have recovered.

Turkey has to adapt to new normal: spokesperson

The normalisation process will not be about abandoning measures all together but we have to adapt to the new normal, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said Saturday.

"We need to get used to living with masks. Turkey will go down to history when this coronavirus pandemic is over and it is written down," Ibrahim Kalin said on local television station NTV.

Turkey wants to open for the tourism season as soon as possible, Kalin said. "We cannot allow anything negative affecting our positive image during the pandemic. Tourists will be tested before boarding the plane on their way to Turkey."

Trump hits the golf course as US kicks off summer season

President Donald Trump kicked off the start of the American summer season on Saturday with his first golf outing in two months, underlining his push for a return to normal life in the United States.

As lockdowns ease across the country and the US leader ramps up his travels, Trump also confirmed he would attend a space launch in Florida next week.

Fresh protests against virus measures held in Germany

Dozens of demonstrations were held across Germany on Saturday as part of a protest movement against coronavirus lockdown measures which is gaining momentum.

The rallies have been held weekly since the start of April, swelling in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.

The movement sees the government restrictions to curb the spread of the virus as the beginning of an authoritarian regime or an illegal attack on individual freedoms.

UK PM Johnson to update the public on coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next week update the public on the coronavirus crisis as his government launches its test-and-trace system in an attempt to prevent a second deadly spike of the outbreak when people return to work.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies