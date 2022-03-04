Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 441M people and killed over 6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Friday, March 4, 2022

Global death toll from Covid-19 exceeds six million

Coronavirus has killed more than 6,000,000 since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally by worldometer tracker.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths, followed by Brazil, and India.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

South Korea reports new daily record

South Korea has reported a daily record of 266,853 new Covid-19 cases, and record daily 186 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The country moved forward with easing some social distancing restrictions, however, as authorities announced they would be pushing a curfew on restaurants and cafes back one hour to 11 pm.

South Korea has reported 3.69 million cases and nearly 199,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexico registers more than 10,000 new cases

Mexico has reported 461 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll registered in the country since the pandemic began to 319,296, according to Health Ministry data.

The country also reported 10,558 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,544,644.

Brazil reports thousands of new cases

Brazil had 61,870 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 578 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,904,030 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 650,578, according to ministry data.

CDC: More than 90% of US population can skip wearing masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that more than 90 percent of the US population is in a location where Covid-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks.

The CDC dramatically eased its Covid-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors.

As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of US counties and 72 percent of the US population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies