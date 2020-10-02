Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 34.4 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 2:

Mexico's cases up to 748,315

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 748,315, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 78,078.

Authorities reported 5,099 new cases and 432 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers test positive for Covid-19

Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its front-line US workers tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said the infection rate of its employees is well below that seen in the general US population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labour groups calling for the company to divulge the virus numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

Trump's adviser Hope Hicks tests positive

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for the virus and is experiencing symptoms, a source familiar with the matter says.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and accompanied him to Cleveland for the presidential debate earlier this week along with other senior aides.

The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting the virus exposure to the greatest extent possible.

Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient

A Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured a US woman's brain lining, causing fluid to leak from her nose and putting her at risk of life-threatening infection, doctors reported in a medical journal.

The patient, who is in her 40s, has an undiagnosed rare condition and the test she received may have been carried out improperly, a sequence of improbable events that means the risk from nasal tests remains very low.

But her case shows health care professionals should take care to follow testing protocols closely, Jarrett Walsh, senior author of the paper that appeared in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, said.

Damascus airport resumes commercial flights after suspension

Syria reopened its Damascus airport for regular international commercial traffic after a six-month halt due to the pandemic, saying it has imposed strict health measures inside the facility.

Airport officials said national flag carrier Syrian Airlines would initially resume scheduled flights to regional destinations including Cairo and Beirut, with a weekly flight to Khartoum and flights to Kuwait as needed.

The first scheduled flight took off for Cairo, state media said.

Commercial flights were suspended on March 25, just a few days after Syria reported its first infection, which medics and UN officials said was linked to Shia pilgrims who travelled by air from Iran.

South Africa reports 132 deaths in 24 hours

South Africa reported 132 new virus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,866.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that 1,745 new virus cases were recorded on the same day, pushing the nationwide figure to 676,084.

The number of new infections and deaths in the country began declining in the past three weeks but are again starting to pick up.

