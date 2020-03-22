Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 335,400 people and killed more than 14,600 across the world. More than 97,630 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Here's the latest:

People walk past a sign that advises people to stay home in Times Square on March 22, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)

Monday, March 23, 2020

Medical stations at hotspots ordered

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he'd ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with capacity of 4,000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States.

Trump told a news conference "I have also directed" the FEMA emergency management agency to set up the medical stations in New York with 1,000 beds, California with 2,000 beds, and Washington with another 1,000 beds.

'We're going to come for you'

A senior advisor to President Donald Trump on Sunday warned people who are hoarding supplies during the coronavirus crisis to sell them immediately and not price gouge.

Economic advisor Peter Navarro said people who'd bought up large quantities of scarce medical supplies in hopes of getting high prices should put them on the market or contact the authorities, which will pay "a fair price."

"If you don't do that we're going to come for you and make sure that doesn't happen," he warned.

US Senate fails to advance rescue package

A trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the reeling US economy crashed to defeat Sunday after receiving zero support from Democrats, who said the Republican proposal failed to sufficiently help millions of Americans devastated by the coronavirus crisis.

The bill, which proposed up to $2 trillion in funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals, failed by a 47-47 vote when it needed 60 to pass, despite intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration.

Saudi announces curfew

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered curfew from 7 pm until 6 am for a period of 21 days, effective from Monday evening, to limit the spread of coronavirus .

The Kingdom reported 119 new cases, bringing total to 511.

UAE spends flights

The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday it will suspend all passenger and transit flights for two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Emirati authorities "have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19", reported the official state news agency, WAM.

It added that the decision will take effect in 48 hours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies