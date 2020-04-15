Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected nearly two million people globally since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 15:

Staff Nurses and administrators hold signs and wait to welcome and clap in Nurses arriving from around the country to help treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at the Long Island Nursing Institute on April 14, 2020 in New Hyde Park, New York. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 15

Trump announces funding halt to WHO

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the Covid-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States — the UN body's biggest funder which provided $400 million last year — will now "discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO."

"With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."

UN chief says 'not the time' to reduce WHO resources

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was "not the time" to reduce resources for the World Health Organization.

Guterres said in a statement it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said

US hits record 2,228 deaths

The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 0030 GMT Wednesday.

The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 25,757 people in the US, the most of any country.

Mexico reports 385 new cases

Mexico registered 385 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 5,399 cases and 406 deaths, the health ministry said.

NYC death toll rises to over 10,000

New York City's death toll was revised to over 10,000 on Tuesday to include 3,700 deaths that are presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested,the city health department said.

"Behind every death is a friend, a family member, a loved one. We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died be cause of Covid-19 gets counted," said Health Commissioner Dr Oxiris Barbot.

