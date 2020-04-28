Fast News

Global novel coronavirus cases have crossed the three million mark claiming more than 210,000 lives. Here are the latest developments for April 28:

Surfers leave a beach after officials opened it during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Encinitas, California, US, April 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 28

US cases cross one million mark

Total number of Covid-19 infections in the US crossed the one million mark with the death toll reaching more than 55,000, according to Worldometer tracker.

The US meanwhile recorded 1,303 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine said.

Several US states are rolling back confinement measures that have wiped out tens of millions of jobs.

Mainland China reports zero deaths for second day

Mainland China reported six new virus cases, up from 3 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of Covid-19 infections at 82,836.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to three. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

Trump sees 70,000 virus deaths in US

The White House released new guidelines aimed at answering criticism that America's coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on “reopening” the nation.

Trump projected that US deaths from Covid-19 could reach as high as 70,000, but said original projections were much higher.

He said that China could have stopped the novel coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.

The US president also said that he expects to see a "lot" of schools reopen in the country after they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Easing of lockdown comes into effect in New Zealand

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus.

Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country's alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

New Zealand's 5 million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ardern shutting down much of the country from March 26.

Ardern said those measures had paid off. New Zealand has reported just 1,122 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 19 deaths, one of the lowest tallies in the world.

Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia allows home visits, opens beaches as virus lockdown eases

Australia's most populous state said it will relax some restrictions on movement as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.

Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents, reversing a local government decision to close them following earlier criticism about large crowds that apparently violated social distancing rules.

New South Wales state, which is home to nearly half of Australia's cases of the illness, meanwhile said it would let up to two adults visit another person's home from Friday, relaxing a ban on non-essential movement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies