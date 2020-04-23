Fast News

With over 2.62 million confirmed cases, the coronavirus death toll nears 183,000 globally as of 0045 GMT, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Here are the updates for April 23:

A worker organises bodies in the Gerard Neufeld funeral home in Queens on April 22, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)

Thursday, April 23

Trump suspends immigration to US

US President Donald Trump has announced he had signed an order partially suspending immigration to the United States, arguing the drastic measure would protect jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

"In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told a press conference.

The suspension hits people applying for permanent residency, or green cards. Seasonal workers, such as immigrants vital to US farm labour, are still allowed to enter.

Mexico coronavirus cases top 10,000

Mexico has reported that it now has over 10,000 cases of coronavirus, the fifth-highest tally in Latin America, as containment measures and rock-bottom crude prices wreak economic havoc on the oil-producing country.

Mexico has so far registered 970 coronavirus deaths and10,544 confirmed infections.

The first confirmed infection was reported on Feb. 28, and it took 32 days to reach 1,000. Barely two weeks later, it hit 5,000 cases, according to a Reuters tally. It took just another nine days to double to 10,000 cases.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has frequently expressed optimism that Mexicans will overcome the outbreak, arguing that tight-knit families offer the best protection, evena s he has balked at more aggressive stimulus measures to help both businesses and individuals.

Mexico's economy, Latin America's second biggest and already ailing before the outbreak, is expected to contract by as much as 10 percent this year.

Panama reports 171 new cases

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising Panama's death toll to 144.

Bahrain extends closure measures

Bahrain extended the closure measures it took to limit the spread of coronavirus for two additional weeks which set to start from April 23 until May 7, state news agency has reported.

Those measures include closing all cinemas, sports centres, gyms, salons, and restricting restaurants operations to food delivery and takeaway only, among other measures.

Bahrain registered 2009 cases till now with a death tally that stands at 7.

Global air traffic could drop by up to 1.2 billion passengers

International air passenger traffic could drop by as many as 1.2 billion travellers, or two-thirds, by September 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand, the United Nations aviation agency has said in a statement, citing projections.

The International Civil Aviation Organization estimates that international capacity could drop by as much as two-thirds from previous forecasts for the first three quarters of 2020.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies