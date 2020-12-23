Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 78 million people globally and claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 23:

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Trump calls Covid relief bill 'a disgrace'

President Donald Trump has rejected a $900 billion bipartisan Covid stimulus package, calling it "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.

While he did not explicitly say he would not sign the bill, which passed overwhelmingly on Monday in both houses of Congress, Trump made clear he would not accept the legislation.

"It really is a disgrace," he said in a video message posted to Twitter.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and just send me a suitable bill."

Mexico reports 897 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 12,511 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 897 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,338,426 cases and 119,495 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australian NSW state eases curbs for Christmas

Australia's most populous state has relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown.

New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, reported eight locally acquired cases on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday in another sign that social distancing and mass testing have brought a dangerous new outbreak under control.

About a quarter of a million residents in Australia's largest city were ordered to stay home for five days from December 19 as authorities rushed to contain the outbreak, which has now grown to 97 cases.

Residents in the affected areas were told not to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, work, emergency medical treatment, or visiting an isolated relative.

