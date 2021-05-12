Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected nearly 160M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 12:

A man walks past burning pyres with people who died from Covid-19, on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 12:

India's daily deaths rise by record 4,205

India has posted a record rise in deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past the 250,000 mark.

Deaths from Covid-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily coronavirus cases rose by 348,421, with India's overall caseload now surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data.

Many experts suspect the real numbers are much higher.

Taiwan says to tighten prevention steps for businesses

Taiwan Health Minister ChenShih-chung has said the government would tighten Covid-19 prevention measures in all business venues, which will have to close if they are unable to comply.

Taiwan has plenty of personal protective equipment supplies and people do not need to panic-buy them, he told reporters amid a rise in domestic infection figures.

The country reported 16 new domestic Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, amid a rise in cases which has unnerved the island and spooked the stock market.

China administered total of 342.7 mln doses of vaccines as of May 11

China has carried out about 9.7 million vaccinations against Covid-19 as of May 11, bringing the total number of doses administered to 342.70 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Another Thai protest leader says has Covid-19 after weeks in jail

Another leader from Thailand'santi-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges of insulting the country's powerful king.

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.

Two other protest leaders have tested positive to Covid-19 while in custody.

Germany's cases rise by 14,909

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 14,909 to 3,548,285, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 268 to 85,380, the tally showed.

Brazil reports 2,300 deaths

Brazil recorded 72,715 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,311 deaths from Covid-19, the country's health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered nearly 15.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 425,540, according to ministry data.

Mexico adds 234 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,897 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 234 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,368,393 and fatalities to 219,323.

Canada stops giving Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Canada’s largest province says it will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns over blood clots.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

AstraZeneca is restricted in some European countries because of a potential link to extremely rare blood clots. In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.

Ontario says it has 49,280 doses of the shot remaining in the province out of over 707,000 received.

Netherlands to ease curbs

Dutch zoos and theme parks will be allowed to reopen next week under strict conditions and bars and cafes can extend the opening hours of their outdoor terraces, if hospital and intensive care admissions continue to fall, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced.

Rutte said the country will move to the second phase of its gradual reemergence from a lockdown that has lasted months on May 19 if the numbers have declined by 20 percent from peaks in late April.

If they don't, the relaxation won't go ahead. But Rutte said he expects the current downward trends to continue and the easing of the lockdown to go ahead.

It is "step two with a pause button”, Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies