The Guzel family currently hosts around 220 earthquake victims and volunteers. (AA)

In Hatay, Türkiye's southernmost province hit hard by the recent earthquakes, two generous brothers have opened their doors to host quake victims and teams who work for their relief.

Salih Guzel and Emirhan Guzel mobilised all their means to turn their mansion, where their mother also lives, into a soup kitchen to serve people affected by the massive tremors.

The Turkish brothers, who settled in the West African country of Guinea 17 years ago, were at their Hatay mansion when the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes rocked southern Türkiye on February 6.

According to Salih Guzel, they serve meals to 3,000 quake victims each day. “We opened doors of our home to quake victims and those who came here to aid them,” he said.

The Guzel family currently hosts around 220 earthquake victims and volunteers, and works with volunteer cooks from the western Izmir and Aydin provinces.

The brothers, with volunteers, work hard to meet the main needs of people such as dry food and clothing within three days. Physicians, psychologists and rehabilitation teams are also tending to children in the mansion.

Ready for further help

“We will overcome these difficulties together with these wonderful people,” said Salih Guzel. Along with his brother, the entrepreneur has investments in different sectors such as restaurant dining, construction and furniture.

In the very first hours after the earthquake, Guzel himself pulled two people alive from under the rubble in Hatay.

He said they are working to meet the need of quake victims for shelter as much as they can, but there are many people in Hatay who still need accommodation aid.

In case a tent city would be set up near their mansion, he promised to provide meals for people there as well.

Despite his earlier plan to stay in Hatay shortly, Salih Guzel now plans to stay in his hometown until the wounds of the victims are healed.

Burcin Bertecene, one of the volunteer cooks working with the Guzel brothers, said they have been cooking for earthquake victims since February 7.

“All our volunteers are working hard. We are up with 2-3 hours of sleep a day,” she said.

According to the latest official figures, over 42,300 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province and struck 10 other provinces.

