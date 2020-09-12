India reports new record daily jump in virus cases

Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 918,000 people and infected more than 28.6 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 12:

A health worker speaks on his mobile phone to collect swab samples from people infected by leprosy to test for the Covid-19, at the Gandhi Leprosy Seva Sangh rehabilitation centre, in Ahmedabad on September 11, 2020. (AFP)

Czech Republic reports record one-day rise in cases

The Czech Republic has reported its largest one-day rise so far of new coronavirus infections, recording 1,447 cases, according to Health Ministry data.

The country has seen one of the biggest spikes in cases among European countries in recent weeks.

It tightened restrictions on mask wearing this week although it aims to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.

Australia coronavirus deaths pass 800

Deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Australia have reached 803, but new daily infections in the country's largest hot spot continued to fall.

Victoria state, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported six new deaths related to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 716, or more than 90 percent of all deaths in Australia.

However, new cases in the country's second-most populous state continued to fall from a peak of more than 700 in a single day in early August. It reported 37 new cases on Saturday, its lowest since late June.

The lockdown, which was initially to end on Sunday, has been extended for another two weeks.

India reports record daily jump in Covid cases for second straight day

India has reported a record daily jump virus cases for a second consecutive day, logging 97,570 new infections.

With total cases of more than 4.65 million, India is the world's second worst affected country, trailing only the United States, which has more than 6.4 million cases.

But the growth in infections in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, with cases surging through urban and rural areas of some large, populous states.

Germany cases rise by 1,630

Germany has reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.

The country's total number of infections now stand at 258,480 and deaths at 9,347, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada's death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of September 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on September 10, government data showed.

But the number of positive cases rose by 702 to 135,626 on September 11 from the previous day, the data showed.

Mexico tops 70,000 deaths, but toll likely far higher

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Mexico on Friday topped 70,000 after the government reported more than 500 new deaths, a grim milestone for a country among those most affected by the pandemic.

Making matters worse, excess mortality data from mid-March through early August indicates that the total number of deaths beyond the official count is likely tens of thousands higher.

Health officials late on Friday reported 534 new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the total to 70,183. Another 5,935 cases bring the total to 658,299.

The spread of the virus has ravaged an already ailing economy, which is now seen contracting by up to 13% this year, the deepest recession since the 1930s-era Great Depression.

Based on official data, Mexico is the nation with the fourth highest number of deaths globally, and the 13th highest on a per capita basis, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

But earlier this month, the health ministry said it recorded more than 120,000 "extra" deaths from mid-March through August 1. The measure compares mortality figures this year with a four-year average from 2015 to 2018.

Brazil remains No. 1 in Latin America, the region with the most infections globally, for both confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. It has posted a total of 4.2 million infections and more than 128,000 deaths so far.

In a sliver of good news, the rate of new cases in Peru, Colombia and Mexico has fallen slightly in recent weeks.

Overall, more than 900,000 people have died worldwide from the pandemic, with the deadliest outbreaks in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Cardinals place WR KeeSean Johnson on Covid list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/Covid-19 list two days before their season opener.

The Cardinals announced the move on Friday without giving any details. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person. Johnson is the first player put on the Covid list by the Cardinals this season.

Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last season.

Arizona opens the season Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

Colombia cases pass 700,000, deaths nearing 23,000

Coronavirus cases in Colombia, which ended more than five months of lockdown at the start of the month, surpassed 700,000 on Friday as deaths from the virus climbed toward 23,000.

The Andean country has 702,088 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 22,518 reported deaths. Active cases number 95,398.

Colombia began its months-long lockdown in March. It is now in a much-looser "selective" quarantine phase and making plans to restart international flights.

Intensive care units in Bogota are at about 62% capacity, according to local health authorities.

The capital is home to a third of Colombia's cases.

DCGI orders suspension of Serum's India trials of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine - ANI

India's drug regulator has asked Serum Institute of India to suspend recruitment in its clinical trials of AstraZeneca Plc's potential Covid-19 vaccine in the country until further orders, Reuters partner ANI reported on Friday.

V.G. Somani, the drugs controller general of India, has also asked for increased safety monitoring of those already vaccinated with the experimental vaccine, ANI reported, citing an order issued by the regulator.

The move places further restrictions on the trials, which have already been put on hold by Serum on Thursday after the DCGI had asked the vaccine maker for details on the suspension of trials overseas, in a show-cause notice that was reviewed by Reuters.

Friday's order has been issued after Serum responded to the show-cause notice, according to ANI.

Somani had warned that Serum could face action if it did not offer an explanation for why the trials should not be suspended until patient safety is established, after AstraZeneca decided earlier in the week to pause global trials in the wake of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Brazil deaths rise above 130,000

Brazil registered 874 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 43,718 additional cases, the nation's health ministry said on Friday.

The country has now registered 130,396 coronavirus deaths and 4,282,164 confirmed cases in total.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies