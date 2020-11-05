Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 48 million people and claimed more than a million lives. Here are the updates for November 5:

Police officers wearing protective face masks are seen moving people on as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, UK, November 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Londoners hit the city one last time before new lockdown

Londoners have shrugged off a resurgent pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.

While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

People have been ordered to stay at home from 0001 GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

The United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

Scientists warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action.

UK employers turn to temporary staff as crisis mounts again



British employers have cut their hiring for permanent positions for the first time in three months in October and relied increasingly on temporary staff in the face of the second wave of coronavirus restrictions, a survey has shown.

The growing number of people looking for work pushed down starting pay, and the number of vacancies posted by companies seeking to hire workers fell slightly, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG said on Thursday.

Firms appeared better prepared to operate through the new restrictions than they were in March, but the outlook was concerning, REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.

"We face a challenging winter and temporary work will be a vital tool for keeping businesses going and people in work," he said.

The REC/KPMG measure of temporary hiring hit its highest level since December 2018.

France reports over 40,000 new cases

France has registered 40,558 new cases, compared to 36,330 on Tuesday and a record of 52,518 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The total number of cases increase to 1,543,321 but the ministry added that the number of new cases reported was a minimum number due to problems with data gathering.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who have died from the virus increased to 38,674, from 38,289 on Tuesday. It said there were 394 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Mainland China reports 28 new cases

Mainland China has reported 28 new confirmed cases on November 4, compared to 17 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

Of the total, 20 were imported infections, the National Health Commission said.

There were 24 new asymptomatic cases discovered on Wednesday, down from 128 a daily earlier.

Total confirmed cases in mainland China have now reached 86,115, with the number of deaths unchanged at 4,634.

Chile, Peru green-light AstraZeneca vaccine trials

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said the country's health regulator had given the go-ahead for clinical trials of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine.

Pinera said the AstraZeneca trial would follow one by America's Johnson & Johnson that is already underway and another by China's Sinovac, whose first vaccine doses arrived in Chile on Wednesday.

He said Chile had been working "for months" to ensure sufficient and timely access to vaccines, and hoped to start rolling them out to vulnerable populations "in the first few months of next year."

Also on Wednesday, Peru said Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca laboratories would begin trials of coronavirus vaccines in the country next week.

Two weeks ago, Peru said it had withdrawn from signing a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca because it did not provide data on its vaccine studies.

Australia signs two more vaccine deals

Australia has signed two deals to buy 40 million doses of vaccines from Novavax and 10 million from Pfizer and BioNTech as the country's virus hot spot reported zero cases for the sixth straight day.

Thursday's agreements follow deals in September worth $1.22 billion with AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd for a total of nearly 85 million vaccine doses.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was on track to roll out the coronavirus vaccines in the country from March next year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca's and Novavax's are among the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

Australia has reported just over 27,600 cases, including 907 deaths, far less than most other developed countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies